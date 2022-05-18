Twin Liquors Rejoins Vargas at Texas Motor Speedway

Twin Liquors and Sigel’s, a Twin Liquors Company, are proud to announce their sponsorship of the #6 JD Motorsports NASCAR XFINITY Series race car, driven by Ryan Vargas in Fort Worth, Texas this weekend! The Twin Liquors sponsored car will make its debut at Texas Motor Speedway this Friday, May 20th before race day on Saturday, May 21st



“We are so excited that NASCAR is coming back to Texas Motor Speedway and that we’ll be represented on one of the fastest mile and a half tracks on the circuit. Twin Liquors has been a Texas institution for 85 years, and we are excited JD Motorsports will be sharing their brand with a national audience.” “We are excited to welcome Ryan and the JD Motorsports Team back to our homestate”, said David Jabour, President of Twin Liquors. “We also wanted to carry our sister company, Sigel’s, on the car because of the local market presence that it carries.”



“I’m really excited to carry the Twin Liquors Logo on the #6 this weekend at Texas Motor Speedway for the second time this season. We’ve had some solid runs on the intermediate tracks over the last few years, and this weekend shouldn’t be any different. A huge thank you to everyone involved to make this happen. As always, be sure to enjoy your beverages responsibly”, said Ryan Vargas.



JDM PR