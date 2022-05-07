NXS: What to watch for in the ROXOR 200

Rolling into Darlington: In the 63 races held at the facility 35 have had a different winner, 29 pole winners 15 of which have won from the pole with Hamlin the most recent in 2017. Chase Elliott, Brandon Jones, Noah Gragson and Justin Allgaier are all entered this weekend as the only previous winners in the series at Darlington with Chase Elliott winning on his first appearance at the facility in 2014 at a mere 18 years old.
JR Motorsports: Last weekend Josh Berry was able to claim victory at Dover over Allgaier by 6/10th of a second yet coming into this event Allgaier has a previous victory at the track when he last visited victory lane in this event at Darlington last spring.
It was also Allgaier after a back and forth battle with Berry in the event in the final 17 laps of the event that propelled Allgaier to victory over a second place Berry. Add on top Noah Gragson who won the summer event at the track in 2021 for a JRM sweep of last season at the track.
NASCAR Throwbacks per NASCAR Stats:
- Ty Gibbs’ No. 54 JBR Toyota will resemble Bobby Labonte’s 2002 Interstate Batteries car.
- Justin Allgaier’s No. 7 JR Motorsports Chevrolet will pay tribute to Dale Earnhardt’s Wrangler Jeans car.
- Josh Berry’s No. 8 JR Motorsports Chevrolet will resemble Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s 2002 Looney Tunes/Action Performance car
- Brett Moffitt, driver of the No. 02 Our Motorsports Chevrolet, will be throwing it back to Mark Martin’s rookie season paint scheme
- Joe Graf Jr. will be modeling his No. 07 SS Green Light racing Chevrolet after Buckshot Jones’ No. 00 Georgia Pacific 2001 scheme
- JJ Yeley’s No. 66 car will resemble pink Country Time car from 1993
- David Starr will be paying tribute to team owner and former NASCAR driver Bobby Dotter, who drove the No. 08 Hyde Tools car in 1995.
- Sam Mayer, driver of the No. 1 JR Motorsports Chevrolet will be honoring Rick Mast’s Skoal Cup Series paint scheme from the early 1990s.
- Ryan Vargas is teaming up with Monarch Roofing to have his No. 6 JD Motorsports Chevrolet resemble Jeff Gordon’s 1999 Xfinity Series paint scheme.
- Jeb Burton will honor his father’s (Ward Burton) No. 27 Gwaltney’s 1992 paint scheme.
- Patrick Emerling, driver of the No.35 Emerling-Gase Motorsports Toyota, will throw it back to NASCAR Hall of Famer Richie Evan’s Modified paint scheme
- Josh Bilicki’s No. 44 Alpha Prime Racing Ford will honor Bill Elliott’s No. 00
- Jeremy Clements’ No. 51 Chevrolet will honor Dale Earnhardt’s Wrangler Jeans car