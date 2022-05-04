DGM Racing Celebrates Massey Family Roots With NASCAR Throwback

DGM Racing unveils a special throwback paint scheme that honors Mason Massey’s racing inspiration – his uncle, Marty Massey. During the Official Throwback Weekend at Darlington Raceway, Mason Massey will pilot the Marty Massey Towing & Recovery Chevrolet adorned with his uncle’s 2003 Dirt Late Model paint scheme.

The red and yellow paint scheme is particularly meaningful to the Massey family. It was watching his uncle race around 7 Flags Speedway with this paint scheme that sparked Mason’s interest in racing. Mason, a 4th generation racecar driver from Douglasville, GA, fell in love with the sport and determined that he, too, would race one day and carry on his family’s tradition. This weekend, Mason will have the honor to carry along with him the names of both gentlemen who inspired him: his grandfather and uncle.

“I’m really looking forward to running the throwback scheme to honor my uncle Marty. This is the scheme he had when I first started watching him race, which ultimately made me want to be a racecar driver too,” said Mason Massey, driver of the DGM Racing No. 91. “It makes it even more special that my late grandfather, Bill Massey, was the car owner. It’s really cool to be racing with both of their names above the door. Can’t wait to get the weekend started!”

The Massey family towing business, Marty Massey Towing & Recovery, W.J. Plemons Investments, Inc., and Anderson Power Services will serve as the primary partners. These are three organizations that backed Mason in the early days of his racing career. Also featured on Massey’s car is West Georgia Discount Tire Sales, Creative Outdoor Design & Lawn Maintenance, K-Mac Electric, and Best Bonding. Many of the partners present on this weekend’s No. 91 are companies that have followed and supported the Massey family racers for decades.

“I think it’s really cool that we get to honor our family for the Throwback Weekend at Darlington. Our family goes back almost 60 consecutive years of racing in the state of Georgia, and Mason is carrying the torch for our family as he races in the NASCAR Xfinity Series,” said Mason’s father, Mayes Massey. “Our throwback honors my brother, Marty, and my dad, Bill, from their 2003 dirt car that competed around Georgia and, most notably, at our home track, 7 Flags Speedway. While this weekend will be special to us with many family members and friends attending the race, we wish that Dad, Bill Massey, could be with us and enjoy one more race. He would be most proud of this throwback and love the opportunity to watch Mason wheel it.”

Massey will compete in the Mahindra ROXOR 200 at Darlington Raceway on Saturday, May 7 at 1:30 PM ET. Practice and qualifying will precede the race. All on-track activity will be televised live on FS1. Our Canadian viewers can tune in for the race on TSN.

The No. 91 throwback paint scheme was designed by: Michael Miceli Designs

DGM PR