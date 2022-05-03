Stefan Parsons Throwing it Back to Father Phil’s 1988 Talladega

BJ McLeod Motorsports (BJMM), Stefan Parsons, SOKAL, and Circle B Diecast have partnered together to honor former NASCAR Cup Series winner and current FOX broadcaster, Phil Parsons, to celebrate his NASCAR Cup Series win on May 1, 1988, at Talladega Superspeedway in Talladega, Ala. Phil’s son, Stefan Parsons will pilot the No. 99 SOKAL / Circle B Diecast Chevrolet sporting a throwback to Phil’s No. 55 Skoal / Crown Petroleum Talladega race winning race car this coming Saturday, May 7, 2022 at Darlington Raceway located in Darlington, S.C.

Phil raced in the NASCAR Cup Series from 1983-1998 and the NASCAR XFINITY Series from 1982-2001. He joined FOX’s NASCAR broadcast team in 2003. On May 1, 1988, he led 52 laps en route to winning the Winston 500 at Talladega Superspeedway driving the Precision Products Racing No. 55 Skoal / Crown Petroleum Oldsmobile.

“I really appreciate Stefan running this paint scheme,” said Phil Parsons. “I have some very special memories from that time with Skoal and Crown! As always we really appreciate SOKAL’s continued support as well as Circle B Diecast for this event.”

Stefan now competes in the NASCAR XFINITY Series. He has spent the majority of his short career driving the No. 99 Chevrolet for BJMM and will continue to pilot that entry in select races for the remainder of the year. Just last week, it was announced that he would move over to the No. 45 Chevrolet for Alpha Prime Racing beginning at Texas Motor Speedway in Fort Worth, Tex., on Saturday, May 21, 2022.

“It’s awesome to be able to honor one of my dad’s most well-known paint schemes and that he got his only Cup win with 34 years ago this week,” said Stefan Parsons. “I’m extremely appreciative of SOKAL’s support and excited to bring Circle B Diecast onboard our 99 car at Darlington!”

SOKAL will continue, as it has a majority of the season, to serve as the primary sponsor of the No. 99 Chevrolet. Plan B Sales joins the team this weekend.

“We are looking forward to seeing Stefan race in Darlington and are excited to see the paint scheme that is paying homage to his father Phil’s race days,” said Founder of Sokal, Mark Sokal. “We are lucky enough to have been friends with the Parsons family over the years and know how successful they have been in the sport, so we feel fortunate to be able to work with them every chance we get.”

“I’m excited to partner with Stefan and Phil on this project,” said the owner of Circle B Diecast, Brent Powell. “The Parsons family has a long successful history in this sport. It’s cool that Stefan wants to honor his dad, Phil, with his 1988 Talladega race winning paint scheme. You will be able to order the diecast right from us at Circle B Diecast by going to www.circlebdiecast.com."

For more information about BJ McLeod Motorsports, please visit www.bjmcleodmotorsports.com.

