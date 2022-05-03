Sam Hunt Racing and the 11-11 Veteran Project Partner for 2022 Season

Sam Hunt Racing (SHR) announced today a unique, one-of-a-kind partnership with the 11-11 Veteran Project throughout 2022. The 11-11 Veteran Project, an organization founded on the advocacy for veteran and military families, is owned and operated by Colin Garrett, former driver of the No. 26 Toyota GR Supra, and his brother Captain Bryan White, an active duty member of the Virginia National Guard. The duo is not unfamiliar with the NASCAR Xfinity Series, and they look forward to switching gears from driver and brother to business partners in a team sponsorship role with the team where Colin’s career began.

“What makes it so cool, for me, is that [Colin was] the first and original driver of Sam Hunt Racing. Fast forward four years and now [Colin has his] business, I’ve got mine, and we’re partnering with each other,” said Sam Hunt. “Colin is like my little brother. To be able to do this together is really special and something that I think we will remember for a long time.”

The 11-11 Project is a promotional and cause marketing company that advocates for veterans and military families. Founded by professional race car driver Colin Garrett in 2020, the company uses its motorsports platform to promote access to health services, meaningful community, and entrepreneurship opportunities for veterans.

“It was always a dream of mine to have my name above the door, but now to have my company on the side of the car is pretty cool,” said Colin Garrett.

Co-owned by Bryan White, Captain, U.S. Army, the organization believes in taking a real boots-on-the-ground approach to advocating for the military and veteran community. With Colin and Bryan’s combined expertise, the 11-11 Project is poised to tackle the great divide between existing programming and future opportunities for our country’s service members and their families.

“NASCAR has a massive veteran following. Unfortunately, charitable giving to veterans is something [approximately] lower than one percent of all charitable giving in the United States,” said Captain Bryan White. “There are a lot of people that come off of active duty, their families are separating from the military, and you lose that sense of community. You lose that task and purpose. That’s something that we’re doing with 11-11 is to bring back that sense of community.”

The 11-11 Veteran Project will be an associate sponsor on the team’s No. 26 Toyota GR Supra in the Mahindra ROXOR 200 this weekend at Darlington Raceway. John Hunter Nemechek will pilot the Stillhouse® Classic Vodka machine with The 11-11 Veteran Project on the rear bumper, roof and deck-lid, and it will reside on the B-post of each entry through the remainder of the 2022 season.

The green flag for the Mahindra ROXOR 200 at Darlington Raceway is set to drop at 1:30PM ET on Saturday, May 7. The 147-lap event can be viewed or listened to live on Fox Sports 1, the Motor Racing Network, or SiriusXM NASCAR Channel 90.