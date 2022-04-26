John Hunter Nemechek No. 18 ACME Toyota GR Supra Preview- Dover Motor Speedway

No. 18 Devotion Nutrition Toyota Supra News and Notes:

Welcome Back : John Hunter Nemechek returns for his second race of the 2022 season with Joe Gibbs Racing this weekend in the No. 18 ACME Toyota GR Supra. In his previous outing with Joe Gibbs Racing in Richmond a few weeks ago, Nemechek started second, led 135 laps and went on to finish second, securing his second top-five finish of the 2022 season in the NASCAR Xfinity Series.

: John Hunter Nemechek returns for his second race of the 2022 season with Joe Gibbs Racing this weekend in the No. 18 ACME Toyota GR Supra. In his previous outing with Joe Gibbs Racing in Richmond a few weeks ago, Nemechek started second, led 135 laps and went on to finish second, securing his second top-five finish of the 2022 season in the NASCAR Xfinity Series. Hot Start Continues : Nemechek’s hot start to his 2022 NASCAR Xfinity Series season continues as the series heads to Dover Motor Speedway. In three previous starts this year for Sam Hunt Racing and Joe Gibbs Racing, Nemechek has two top five, and two top-10 finishes to his credit.

: Nemechek’s hot start to his 2022 NASCAR Xfinity Series season continues as the series heads to Dover Motor Speedway. In three previous starts this year for Sam Hunt Racing and Joe Gibbs Racing, Nemechek has two top five, and two top-10 finishes to his credit. Strong at the Monster Mile : Nemechek is no stranger to success at the monster mile in the NASCAR Xfinity Series. In his five previous starts at the one-mile concrete oval, the 25-year-old has accumulated three top 10’s and completed 98.1% of his laps run.

: Nemechek is no stranger to success at the monster mile in the NASCAR Xfinity Series. In his five previous starts at the one-mile concrete oval, the 25-year-old has accumulated three top 10’s and completed 98.1% of his laps run. Welcome ACME : ACME will make its debut on the No. 18 Toyota GR Supra this weekend in Dover. ACME Markets Inc. began in 1891 when two friends, Samuel Robinson, and Robert Crawford, opened a small neighborhood grocery store in South Philadelphia, emphasizing quality products, low prices, and friendly service.

: ACME will make its debut on the No. 18 Toyota GR Supra this weekend in Dover. ACME Markets Inc. began in 1891 when two friends, Samuel Robinson, and Robert Crawford, opened a small neighborhood grocery store in South Philadelphia, emphasizing quality products, low prices, and friendly service. JGR at Dover: In 109 total starts at the Monster Mile in Xfinity competition, JGR has amassed 13 wins, 39 top-five finishes, 66 top-10 finishes, 10 poles while leading 2,771 laps.

In 109 total starts at the Monster Mile in Xfinity competition, JGR has amassed 13 wins, 39 top-five finishes, 66 top-10 finishes, 10 poles while leading 2,771 laps. RACE INFO: The A-Game 200 at Dover Motor Speedway is scheduled for Saturday, April 30, 2022, at 1:30 p.m. ET. Watch and listen live on Fox Sports 1, Sirius XM Channel 90 and PRN Radio.

Nemechek’s Career NASCAR Xfinity Series Stats at Dover Motor Speedway:

Starts Wins Top 5 Top 10 Poles Laps Led Avg. Start Avg. Finish 5 0 0 3 0 0 22.0 14.2

Nemechek’s 2022 NASCAR Xfinity Series Stats:

Starts Wins Top 5 Top 10 Poles Laps Led Avg. Start Avg. Finish 3 0 2 2 0 146 7.7 6.3

Nemechek’s Career NASCAR Xfinity Series Stats:

Starts Wins Top 5 Top 10 Poles Laps Led Avg. Start Avg. Finish 59 2 16 35 1 510 12.0 11.5

From the Cockpit :

John Hunter Nemechek: “I’m looking forward to Dover and getting back behind the wheel of the No. 18 ACME Toyota GR Supra for Joe Gibbs Racing. We had a strong run in Richmond a few weeks ago and I’m looking forward to duplicating that effort on Saturday. Dover is a fun racetrack but very demanding on you as a driver. Hopefully we go out and put on a great show for the fans and come home with one of those coveted Monster trophies!”

JGR PR