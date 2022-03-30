Saturday, Apr 02

RACE ADVANCE: Derek Griffith at Richmond Raceway

Xfinity Series News
Tuesday, Mar 29 258
EVENT NOTES
 
  • Derek Griffith will make his NASCAR Xfinity Series debut with Sam Hunt Racing (SHR) in the Toyota Care 250, his first of multiple starts with SHR in 2022.
 
  • In 2021, Griffith made his NASCAR Camping World Truck Series debut at Gateway Motorsports Park. Additionally, he has 10 ARCA Menards Series starts where he collected three top-five and eight top-10 finishes.
 
  • Griffith has experience at the .75-mile Virginia short track. Griffith competed in the Pro All-Star Series Inaugural Commonwealth Classic at Richmond Raceway — a 75-lap Super Late Model event that was held at the track in 2019 — where he finished 7th.
 
  • Griffith, who began his racing career at the age of 12, became a quick study of some of his local short-tracks in New England, including Hudson Speedway, capturing checkered flags early in his career.
 
  • Griffith is a multi-time champion of New Smyrna Speedway’s World Series of Asphalt Stock Car Racing, is a Pro All Star Series National Division Champion, member of the Kulwicki Driver Development Program and a former top-pick in the Speed51 — now known as Racing America — Short Track Draft.
 
  • The Toyota Care 250 at Richmond will mark Griffith's second NASCAR National Touring Series start.
 
  • Sam Hunt Racing recorded its highest career finish at Richmond Raceway in 2021 -- the team's home track.
  • John Hunter Nemechek drove from 27th to finish 3rd in the 250-lap event.
 
QUOTES
 
 
 
“I’m pumped. It fits into my wheelhouse perfectly. It’s the home-track for Sam Hunt Racing, and it's a short-track, which makes it almost like a double-whammy for us. I've run at Richmond before in the Super Late Model and we had a good run. Working with everyone at Sam Hunt Racing has been awesome. We had the opportunity to visit with the team in Las Vegas and I feel like seeing how everything works and that experience as a whole is going to help us right away.”
 
-- Derek Griffith, Driver of the No. 26 Toyota GR Supra
 
 
“Richmond is and will always be an extremely special place for me. Not only is it home, but our third-place finish there in 2021 marks the highest finish for SHR to date. Heading there with a rookie — Derek Griffith making his first career start — is different, but still equally as special for me. I have no doubt in my mind that he will quickly learn these cars and be a competitive force by the end of the race. Anytime we get to compete in front of our friends, family, and fanbase is really special."
 
-- Sam Hunt, Owner of Sam Hunt Racing
 
SHR PR
