RACE ADVANCE: Derek Griffith at Richmond Raceway

“Richmond is and will always be an extremely special place for me. Not only is it home, but our third-place finish there in 2021 marks the highest finish for SHR to date. Heading there with a rookie — Derek Griffith making his first career start — is different, but still equally as special for me. I have no doubt in my mind that he will quickly learn these cars and be a competitive force by the end of the race. Anytime we get to compete in front of our friends, family, and fanbase is really special."
-- Sam Hunt, Owner of Sam Hunt Racing
SHR PR