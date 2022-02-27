NXS: Cole Custer wins Xfinity Auto Club race

Cole Custer won Saturday’s NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Auto Club Speedway.

Custer led a race-high 80 laps and had to survive three overtime attempts before getting the checkered flag. Saturday’s win marks Custer’s 10th win in both the Cup Series and Xfinity Series.

Saturday’s win also marks the first career Xfinity Series win for SS Greenlight Racing. The team has a technical alliance with Stewart-Haas Racing.

“Man that was just an awesome car,” Custer told FS1 post-race. “That thing was a rocket ship all day. I can’t thank Bobby Dotter enough and everybody who was involved on this car. It was unreal how fast we were.”

Driver No. 07 took the lead on a restart with six laps to go but a caution with four laps to go would send the race into overtime.

Saturday’s race included a record high number of cautions for the Xfinity Series with 12 total cautions.

Rounding out the top five were Noah Gragson in second, Trevor Bayne in third, Josh Berry in fourth and Anthony Alfredo in fifth.

Trevor Bayne’s third place finish marks his first race back in the Xfinity Series in several years. The 2011 Daytona 500 winner has six more scheduled starts in the Xfinity Series with Joe Gibbs Racing.

Rounding out the top ten were Sam Mayer in sixth, AJ Allmendinger in seventh, Justin Allgaier in eighth, Riley Herbst in ninth and Ryan Sieg in tenth.

The NASCAR Xfinity Series will head to Las Vegas Motor Speedway next Saturday at 4:30 p.m. Eastern on FS1.

Stage 1 Winner: Trevor Bayne

Stage 2 Winner: Cole Custer

Race Winner: Cole Custer