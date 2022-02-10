BRUNT and Mason Massey Partner Again For 2022 NASCAR Xfinity Series

BRUNT Workwear (BRUNT) and founder, Eric Girouard, are pleased to announce their continued partnership with up-and-coming NASCAR driver Mason Massey. Brunt will serve as the primary sponsor of DGM Racing’s No. 91 entry at the 2022 NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) season-opener at Daytona International Speedway on February 19, 2022.

BRUNT is thrilled to renew its partnership with Massey, as he exemplifies characteristics that align with BRUNT's values and brand. BRUNT is redefining everyday work boots and apparel for blue-collar workers, making them more accessible, affordable, and durable than traditional brands – a concept that is pertinent to Massey’s daily workwear with his hard-working, small-town upbringing.

"I'm looking forward to having Brunt back on the car for the second year in a row,” says Mason Massey, driver of the No. 91 BRUNT Chevrolet Camaro. “They are a great group of guys and a lot of fun to have at the racetrack. The BRUNT team has an old-school feel, and their work ethic aligns perfectly with how I was raised. I can't wait to see the orange and black BRUNT colors back on the track at Daytona."

The BRUNT team is looking forward to growing its partnership with Massey for the second year in a row. “We really believe in Mason and are thrilled to be growing with him. Mason is the perfect BRUNT guy. He works hard for everything he has and puts in the work day in and day out,” said Eric Girouard, Founder, and CEO of BRUNT. “BRUNT's growth was explosive in 2021, and so was Mason's. While we both have very different day jobs, it's exciting to be on this ride to the top together. We love to support people with hard-working values.”

Massey will kick off the third and largest NXS season of his career with a new team – DGM Racing. At just 25 years old, Massey has nearly 20 years of experience behind the wheel, taking the seat at age five. Massey has garnered more than 200 feature wins, 11 championships, and 10 track records across multiple series, including the US Legends Pro National Championship.

Massey will compete in the 41st “Beef. It’s What’s For Dinner. 300” at Daytona International Speedway for DGM’s third attempt with the No. 91. Practice and qualifying will proceed the race. Green flag drops on February 19, at 5:00 p.m. ET, televised live on Fox Sports 1.

DGM Racing PR