Jarrett Partners with JR Motorsports in 2022

Jarrett, a leading provider of logistics, transportation, warehousing and fleet services, will partner with JR Motorsports and Josh Berry’s No. 8 team for three NASCAR Xfinity Series races, the organization announced today. The Jarrett Chevrolet will compete at Texas Motor Speedway (May 21), Indianapolis Road Course (July 30) and Talladega Superspeedway (Oct. 1) and will have associate placement for the remaining races of the 2022 NXS schedule.

“It's great to be able to welcome another new partner like Jarrett on board of our No. 8 Chevrolet,” said Berry. “This makes me look forward to getting to Daytona even more. I can’t wait to see what this season brings for this partnership and race team.”

This is the second time the Jarrett brand has been a primary partner in NXS competition and the first time the company will have multiple primary races.

Located in Orrville, Ohio, Jarrett is privately held and family-owned with a vision to be the best logistics company in the industry. Aimed at providing continuous improvement opportunities throughout clients’ supply chain, Jarrett focuses on enhancing operational efficiencies and ensuring seamless execution of end-to-end supply chains. Jarrett showcases excellent customer service, state-of-the-art technology and offers premier services to clients.

“We’re really excited to be partnering with JR Motorsports and Josh Berry for the 2022 season,” said Mike Jarrett, founder and CEO of Jarrett. “Given that Josh and JR Motorsports are backed by Dale Earnhardt Jr., we knew that this team was aligned with our passion for excellence and would represent the award-winning brand Jarrett has come to represent.”

Jarrett actively invites JR Motorsports fan engagement through its digital and social channels at www.gojarrett.com, Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn pages.

JRM PR