Sam Hunt Racing to Field Two Entries at Daytona International Speedway

Sam Hunt Racing (SHR) announced today that the team will field two Toyota GR Supras in the Beef. It’s What’s for Dinner. 300 at Daytona International Speedway on Saturday, February 19. In addition to Ryan Truex competing in the No. 26 Circle B Diecast Toyota GR Supra with SHR Technical Director Allen Hart as Crew Chief, Jeffrey Earnhardt will pilot the second SHR entry at the 2.5-mile superspeedway in the No. 24 ForeverLawn Toyota GR Supra with Crew Chief Andrew Abbott atop the pit box.

“Our entire journey has been based around calculated growth,” said Sam Hunt. “Running two cars at Daytona next month is another exciting step towards continuing to grow as a company and team. Having both Ryan and Jeffrey in our Toyota GR Supras will make for a fun start to 2022. They were Busch East teammates when their careers started at DEI - so it’s cool to see it come full circle at SHR.”

Daytona International Speedway will be the start of a multi-race campaign for Earnhardt, ForeverLawn and the SHR team. Earnhardt has 16 career NASCAR national touring series starts at the famed 2.5-mile tri-oval, and he is eager to add another to his resume.

“I’m really excited to head to Daytona with Sam Hunt Racing in the ForeverLawn GR Supra” said Earnhardt. “Having Ryan Truex as a teammate for this race is a great benefit, and I’m looking forward to kicking off the new season with a strong finish.”

ForeverLawn, an innovative synthetic grass solutions company, will be primary sponsor of the No. 24 Toyota GR Supra.

“We’re so excited to partner with Jeffrey again this season, and we can’t think of a better way to start our new partnership with Sam Hunt Racing than at Daytona,” says Derek Taylor, ForeverLawn’s NASCAR liaison. “We’re confident in Jeffrey’s ability and excited to watch his success with the support and quality equipment the SHR team offers. The Black and Green Grass Machine is ready to race--Daytona, here we come!"

The green flag for the Beef. It’s What’s for Dinner. 300 at Daytona International Speedway is set to drop at 5:00pm ET on Saturday, February 19. The event will be broadcasted on FOX Sports 1, the Motor Racing Network, and SiriusXM NASCAR Channel 90.

Earnhardt’s additional races will be announced at a later time.