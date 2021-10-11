Swann Security, Ryan Vargas & Jd Motorsports With Gary Keller Announce Extended Partnership for Rest of 2021 Season

Swann Security, Ryan Vargas, and JD Motorsports with Gary Keller are thrilled to share the news that Swann Communications has extended their partnership to sponsor Vargas' #6 Chevrolet Camaro for the final four races of the 2021 NASCAR Xfinity Series Season!

"Swann Security has been an amazing partner this year," says Vargas, "I am so excited to bring all these different paint schemes to the track for the final four races of the season! It means a lot that Swann has decided to step up in the way they have, and for them to cap the year off with such a fun campaign, it's going to be a LOT of fun!"

“Swann couldn’t be more excited to share the news of this extension,” says Leslie Conover, VP of Sales for Swann Communications, “from highlighting regional partners such as Brandsmart and NFM, to bright and flashy holiday cars, we’re excited to end the racing season strong with Ryan!”

Each race will carry a different variation of the Swann Security paint scheme.

This weekend, at Texas Motor Speedway on October 16, a Pink Breast Cancer Awareness Swann car will be with BRANDSMART USA adorning the quarter panels. BRANDSMART USA is one of the leading Consumer Electronics and Appliance Retailers in the Southeast.

As previously announced, at Kansas Speedway on October 23, Nebraska Furniture Mart (NFM) will be on the hood of another Pink Breast Cancer Awareness Swann paint scheme. NFM is owned by Warren Buffet's Berkshire Hathaway & is the largest home furnishing store in North America! Ryan Vargas, Swann and Nebraska Furniture Mart will also be hosting a meet and greet at NFM's Kansas City location on Thursday, Oct. 21, from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. CT.

Martinsville Speedway (10/30) will showcase an entirely new Swann Security Chevy with an Orange, Purple, Black, and Neon Green paint scheme to celebrate Halloween weekend!

Lastly, at Phoenix Raceway (11/6), the Swann car will take on another new look with a Christmas-themed paint scheme to get fans in the spirit of the holidays. With Black Friday on the horizon, it'll be the perfect time to purchase your Swann Security Enforcer System!

“We are looking forward to crossing the finish line with Ryan Vargas for the last NASCAR races this season,” says Leslie Conover, VP of Sales at Swann Security. “The Swann team will be cheering for Ryan Vargas on from the sidelines this Fall.”

For more information about Swann products and to learn more about their NASCAR ambassadors, visit them on the web at https://www.swann.com/us/ ambassadors.

To keep up with Ryan Vargas, follow his social media pages and visit his official website at https://www.ryanvargas.com/ .

JDM PR