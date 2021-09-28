Ty Dillon & Jordan Anderson Racing Lead Laps on Way to Eighth Place Finish at Las Vegas Motor Speedway

Stage 1: 13
Stage 2: 2
Finish: 8
Status: Running
Laps Completed: 201
Laps Led: 17
- Making his debut with Jordan Anderson Racing (JAR) 29-year-old Ty Dillon would line up 28th on the grid for the Alsco Uniforms 302 after the starting lineup was determined by the competition-based performance metrics system; fastest lap in the previous race 15 percent, driver finish from previous race 25 percent, owner points 25 percent, and driver points 35 percent.
- As the green flag waved Dillon would jump out to a blistering pace in the No. 31 South Point Hotel & Casino Chevrolet Camaro SS advancing two positions into 26th by the completion of Lap-1.
- Continuing to advance forward Dillon would move into the 23rd spot by Lap-3, and would pick off another 2 cars by Lap-5 moving himself into 21st in the running order.
- By Lap-10 Dillon would be running inside the Top-20 in 19th.
- Lap-15 would see Dillon move past the No. 17 into the 18th position.
- Dillon would advance yet another spot into 17th on Lap-20 and comfortably settle there until the planned competition caution on Lap-25.
- Scored in the 17th spot at the time of the caution flag Dillon would remain on track, and restart in 16th for the Lap-31 restart.
- On the restart going into Turn-1 the No. 1, No. 10, and No. 98 would all make contact sending the No. 98 spinning across the track directly into the right rear of Dillon’s No. 31 as a huge pile up in the corner ensued involved 13 cars in total.
- Scored in the 12th position at the time of the caution Dillon would bring the No. 31 to pit road for inspection of possible damage, four tires and fuel.
- After pulling back some body work around the right rear wheel opening, adding four fresh Goodyear Eagles, and a full tank of Sunoco fuel Dillon would return to the track restarting in 19th for the Lap-39 restart.
- With four fresh tires bolted on Dillon would be much faster than the cars that remained on track during the caution period and would drive his way up to 14th by Lap-43.
- With just two laps remaining in Stage 1, Dillon would advance one additional position before the Green-White-Checkered Flag would wave to end Stage 1. Dillon would be scored in the 13th position.
Stage Two Recap:
- During the stage break Dillon would remain on track after coming in for his service just nine laps prior on Lap-36.
- Dillon would pace the field to green for the start of Stage-2 on Lap-51 with the No. 68 to his inside.
- Jumping out to a sizeable lead Dillon would lead the field around 1.5-mile Las Vegas Motor Speedway.
- The fourth caution of the day would be displayed on Lap-54 for a spinning No. 39 in Turn-2.
- Leading the field Dillon would remain on track, and would restart out front for the Lap-60 restart.
- Dillon would restart on the outside with the No. 19 to his inside.
- Getting a great restart Dillon would quickly jump back out into the lead.
- Lap-65 would see Dillon’s tires begin to fade away, and second running No. 7 would begin to close the gap on the South Point Hotel & Casino No. 31.
- No. 7 would work his way around Dillon on Lap-66 into the lead.
- Dillon would settle in behind the No. 7 in second place the remainder of the Second stage.
- Receiving pressure from the No. 22 for the second spot towards the end of the Stage Dillon would hold him off.
- When the Green-White-Checkered flag waved on Lap-90 signally the end of Stage-2 Dillon would be credited with finishing 2nd in the running order.
- Under the stage break, Dillon would enter pit road in the 2nd position, but would have a miss communication and stop short in the wrong pit box. Having to quickly advance forward a few feet the No. 31 over the wall crew would apply four tires, and fuel.
- On exiting pit road Dillon would lose seven positions and would restart in the 9th position on Lap-96.
- The restart would see Dillon drop back three positions by Lap-100.
- On Lap-105 Dillon would lose another position to the No. 9 to falling back to 13th.
- Dillon would remain in 13th in the running order until he would move around the No. 20 into 12th on Lap-116.
- The sixth caution of the day would drop over the speedway on Lap-121 for a slowing No. 11 in Turn-3 after being spun by the No. 02.
- Under the caution period Dillon would come to pit lane for four tires and fuel and would return to the track 11th for the Lap-125 restart.
- On the restart Dillon would move forward two spots to 10th by Lap-127.
- Dillon would remain in the 10th position for the next 43-Laps.
- As the leaders would begin to come to pit road for Green-Flag pit stops on Lap-175 Dillon would be shuffled ahead to 9th in the running order.
- After running 56 green flag laps Dillon would come to pit road on Lap-178 for his last scheduled pit stop under green flag conditions.
- Receiving four new Goodyear Eagles, and a full tank of Sunoco fuel Dillon would return to the track in the 12th position.
- After all cars would cycle thru their pit stops Dillon would be scored in the 8th position on Lap-185.
- The next 16-Laps would run caution free with a good amount of distance to the 7th position.
- When the checkered flag flew on Lap-201, Dillon would be scored in the 8th position earning JAR it’s fifth Top-10 finish of the year.
Alsco Uniforms 302 Recap:
- Filling in for an injured Michael Annett, #1-Josh Berry won Saturday night’s Alsco Uniforms 302 NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. The win is Berry’s second of the season and second of his 27-race Xfinity career.
- JR Motorsports drivers #7-Justin Allgaier and #9-Noah Gragson finished second and third, making it a clean sweep of the podium for JRM. Defending champion #22-Austin Cindric finished fourth, as #18-Daniel Hemric rounded out the top five.
- #19-Brandon Jones overcame a pit road penalty to finish sixth, with #16-AJ Allmendinger, #31-Ty Dillon, #11-Justin Haley and #20-Harrison Burton making up the top 10.
- Playoff drivers #10-Jeb Burton, #51-Jeremy Clements and #98-Riley Herbst were caught up in a lap 30 incident on a restart. All three drivers failed to finish the race.
- Allmendinger picked up his series-high 10th stage win of the season by winning the opening stage, while Allgaier earned a playoff point for winning the second stage.
- There were 13 lead changes among seven drivers and six cautions for 32 yellow flag laps.
- The average speed of the race was: 123.509 mph.
JAR PR