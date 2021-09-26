Monday, Sep 27

RCR Post Race Report - Alsco Uniforms 302 NK Photography Photo
 
Myatt Snider and the No. 2 Alsco Uniforms Chevrolet Team Bring Home 15th-Place Finish at Las Vegas Motor Speedway
 
 
 
15th
 
 
12th
 
9th
 
“Tonight was frustrating for sure. My Richard Childress Racing team brought an extremely fast Alsco Uniforms Chevrolet for the opening round of the Playoffs, and we were able to post top-three lap times consistently throughout the race. I got loose running the fence early in Stage 3, which killed the right rear tire. At that point, I just had to hold on for as long as I could until we pitted under green for our final stop of the race. I’m proud of the effort that everyone on the No. 2 crew put forth and I’m hungry for more. We will bounce back next weekend in Talladega.” 
 
-Myatt Snider

TSC PR

