All Fun and Games for Kaulig Racing and New Partner SciPlay

Kaulig Racing announced today the addition of SciPlay to its partner lineup for the 2021 NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) and NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) season.

SciPlay, the leading developer and publisher of digital games on mobile and web platforms, will feature its Gold Fish Casino Slots game on AJ Allmendinger’s No. 16 Chevrolet during the Sparks 300 at Talladega Superspeedway.

“We are proud to bring even more fun to our Gold Fish Casino Slots players by teaming up with AJ Allmendinger for the NASCAR Xfinity Series race in Talladega,” said Noga Halperin Sher, Global CMO at SciPlay. “Our players love excitement and fun, so it was only natural for this collaboration to happen."

Following the Sparks 300, Allmendinger’s race-worn suit and helmet will be raffled off to players of Gold Fish Casino Slots.

“We are always on the lookout for original, new, and exciting ways to surprise our players,” continued Sher. “What could be better than the chance to win the official worn and autographed driver’s suit and helmet from A.J Allmendinger?”

SciPlay will also make their NCS debut at the Charlotte Motor Speedway ROVAL, as Allmendinger will drive the No. 16 Jackpot Party Casino Camaro ZL1 1LE, another game featured on the platform’s casual, casino and bingo game lineup.

“We’re excited to be able to introduce SciPlay to the world of NASCAR!” Said Chris Rice, president of Kaulig Racing. “We’re honored to be the ones to help get their feet wet in both the NASCAR Xfinity Series and NASCAR Cup Series. We are looking forward to this partnership and its potential.”

The No. 16 Gold Fish Casino Slots Chevrolet will make its debut at Talladega Superspeedway on Saturday, October 2 for the Sparks 300. Then the following weekend the No. 16 Jackpot Party Casino Camaro ZL1 1LE will be introduced to the twists and turns of the Charlotte Motor Speedway ROVAL in the Bank of America ROVAL 400.

Kaulig Racing PR