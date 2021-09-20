Big Machine Records to Sponsor Sam Mayer, JR Motorsports No. 8 Team at Las Vegas

JR Motorsports and NASCAR Xfinity Series up-and-comer Sam Mayer will have a new sponsor on board when they hit the track this weekend at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Big Machine Records along with chart-topping Country star Carly Pearce join the No. 8 team with a special paint scheme promoting the Grand Ole Opry member’s brand new album 29: WRITTEN IN STONE

Nashville, Tennessee-based music, racing and entertainment brand Big Machine first joined JRM as an associate partner on the No. 8 team earlier this year and is taking things to the next level with its primary sponsorship on Mayer’s Camaro for the Sept. 25 NXS race in Las Vegas.



“Supporting new young talent, whether in music or racing, has been a life-long passion,” said Scott Borchetta, president and CEO of all things Big Machine. “To bring both music and racing together, with Carly Pearce and Sam Mayer this weekend in Las Vegas, is what it’s all about for the Big Machine brand… and Carly and Sam are both chasing No. 1s this week!”



Pearce is a two-time ACM Award winner with No. 1 hits such as the platinum certified “Every Little Thing” and 2X platinum “I Hope You’re Happy Now”, which ignited her truth-soaked career. Earlier this summer, Dolly Parton invited the Kentucky native to become a member of the Grand Ole Opry ahead of an official induction by Trish Yearwood. Pearce is also celebrating two big CMA nominations for Female Vocalist and Album of the Year. Her new album 29: WRITTEN IN STONE is out now and features 15 songs Pearce wrote about the most pivotal year of her life. Leading the collection is “Dear Miss Loretta”, a from-the-heart ballad written for Country Music Hall of Famer Loretta Lynn and recorded alongside fellow Kentucky icon Patty Loveless.



Mayer, who joined JRM in 2021, made history by becoming the youngest NASCAR champion when he won the K&N Pro Series East title in 2019 at just 16 years old. Mayer first climbed behind the wheel of the No. 8 JRM Camaro at Pocono Raceway in June following his 18th birthday. In addition to racing in the Xfinity Series, Mayer also competes part-time in the Trans Am Series TA2 class alongside Borchetta.



“Our entire No. 8 team is looking forward to debuting this paint scheme in Las Vegas,” said Mayer. “Personally, I’ve always been a country music fan, so it’s pretty cool to see Carly’s new album on the car. A huge thanks to Scott [Borchetta] and everyone at Big Machine Records for putting this together.”



Tune in to NBCSN to see Mayer in action in the No. 8 Big Machine Records / Carly Pearce Chevrolet during the Alsco Uniforms 302 NXS race from Las Vegas on Saturday, Sept. 25 at 7:30 p.m. ET.

