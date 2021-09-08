TradeTheChain.com and SENT Extend Partnership with BMS and Brandon Brown, Becoming Second NASCAR Driver and Team to be Paid Entirely in Crypto

Brandonbilt Motorsports (BMS) is proud to announce its latest season-long partnership aboard the No. 68 NASCAR Xfinity Series Chevrolet Camaro driven by Brandon Brown.



TradeTheChain.com, a global community of crypto traders and enthusiasts, and SENT first joined the team as a primary sponsor for the last weekend’s race at Darlington Raceway; and since then, have rejoined the team as the primary partner for this weekend’s NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Richmond Raceway as well as the September 25 race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway and the October 23 race at Kansas Motor Speedway.



“I am so excited to formally announce that the rest of our season is sold out and that we’ve brought on two great partners with TradetheChain.com and SENT,” said Brown. ‘This is huge for a team like ours which now allows us the opportunity to upgrade our equipment, increase our staff and make us that much more competitive. Getting to work with Alex Mascioli, Ryan Gorman, and their team has been phenomenal because they have a passion for motorsports and want to be competitive, just like we do.”



TradeTheChain.com and SENT join The Original Larry’s Hard Lemonade, Jabs Construction, GreenTech Energy, Good Sam, Midwest Moving Company, KickinTheTires.net, The Garrett Companies, Sim Seats and Baby Doge Coin, as well as two additional partners that have yet to be announced to complete the 2021 season of primary partnerships as Brown prepares to battle for a spot in the NASCAR Xfinity Series Playoffs with two races remaining in the regular season. TradeTheChain.com will also become a season-long associate partner aboard Brown’s No. 68 Chevrolet Camaro.



“TradeTheChain.com and NASCAR are largely cut from the same fabric - community driven, fan focused, and focused on individual experiences,” said TradeTheChain.com co-founder, Alex Mascioli. “Brandon is up and coming, and the opportunity to grow with him for this season and, hopefully, beyond, was too good to pass up. We couldn’t be happier.”



Brown admits that he is fairly new to the world of crypto currency, however with help from TradeTheChain.com’s community and actionable data sets, including real-time alerts, sentiment analysis, one-hour price predictions, and the SENT team, he looks to quickly become an integral spokesperson for their brands throughout the remainder of the season and beyond.



“I personally feel like this is the beginning of a great partnership as it’s bringing a newer market to the NASCAR fanbase with the growing popularity of cryptocurrencies,” continued Brown. “This partnership was brought together by a culmination of being as active as we are on the racetrack as well as off of it in the social media and marketing realms and I think that TradeTheChain.com and SENT really bring the same level of excitement and passion to the crypto market that we do to the racing industry, so I think that this partnership is going to be a great fit.”



The No. 68 TradeTheChain.com / SENT Chevrolet Camaro will sport a brand-new livery this weekend which plays off of the eye-catching green, black and white colors of their company logos. You can see Brandon Brown on-track at Richmond Raceway this Saturday, September 11 at 3:30 p.m. ET with live race coverage on NBCSN.



For more information about TradeTheChain.com, visit www.tradethechain.com.

BMS PR