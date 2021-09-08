ForeverLawn Teams Up with LifeGR, Sterling Meadows Kennel & Cattery, and Lightbridge Academy to Sponsor Jeffrey Earnhardt in NASCAR Xfinity Race

With the race coming up this weekend at Richmond Raceway, we are excited to announce that ForeverLawn® has teamed up with LifeGR, Sterling Meadows Kennel & Cattery, and Lightbridge Academy to proudly sponsor the NASCAR Xfinity race series, Jeffrey Earnhardt, and the JD Motorsports team.

The September 11 race in Richmond, Va. is part of a multi-race deal that ForeverLawn made with Earnhardt and JD Motorsports for the 2021 NASCAR Xfinity race series. Driven by Earnhardt, ForeverLawn will unveil a special 9/11 tribute design on their popular No. 0 Chevrolet Camaro to honor the heroism shown by first responders and service members following the terrorist attacks on our country 20 years ago. The race will be broadcast live on NBC Sports Network and Motor Racing Network at 2:30pm Eastern Daylight Time.

Jeffrey Earnhardt will be racing alongside his uncle, Dale Earnhardt Jr., who will be in the special United for America paint scheme featured on the No. 8 JR Motorsports Chevrolet. "I'm excited to be racing alongside my uncle to honor the victims of 9/11," said Earnhardt. "We must never forget those who lost their lives that tragic day."

ForeverLawn would like to call special attention to their partner, LifeGR, whose CEO Jesse Johnson-Brower, is completing a 454-mile walk at The Pentagon National Memorial the morning of September 11. He began this journey on August 13 to pay tribute to the heroes on 9/11. LifeGR is a national leader in Post Traumatic Stress Growth and Reconstruction® (PTSGR), Adrenaline Therapy®, and SheWillStay®, working tirelessly to put an end to suicide among our military, veterans, and first responders. Learn more at LifeGR.org.

"This race will also feature two new sponsors/partners for ForeverLawn – Sterling Meadows Kennel & Cattery, and Lightbridge Academy," said Dale Karmie, co-owner of ForeverLawn. "Sterling Meadows Kennel & Cattery is a trusted pet boarding facility in Virginia Beach, Va. and a longtime friend of ForeverLawn. Lightbridge Academy offers early childhood education and daycare with facilities across the country. We are excited to partner with them on this race."

Harvest Christian Fellowship church will also continue to be featured on the ForeverLawn car to help Pastor Greg Laurie spread his message of hope. Josh Morris, Director of Marketing at Harvest Christian Fellowship said, "We have seen people coming to our website and connecting with Harvest as a result of seeing the message of hope on the #BlackandGreenGrassMachine. We are seeing lives changed, and are so excited about this partnership with ForeverLawn, Jeffrey Earnhardt, JD Motorsports, and NASCAR."

For more information about ForeverLawn products call ForeverLawn at 866.992.7876, or visit foreverlawn.com.

ForeverLawn PR