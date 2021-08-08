Gibbs Scores “Monster” Win at Watkins Glen International

Race Winner: Ty Gibbs

Stage 1 Winner: Austin Cindric

Stage 2 Winner: A.J. Allmendinger

Stage 1 Recap (Laps 1-22)

Ty Gibbs started 15 th , but moved up to fifth by the competition caution on lap 12.

Gibbs pitted on lap 17 for four tires and fuel and a chassis adjustment.

Stage 2 Recap (Laps 22-42)

Gibbs got by teammate Brandon Jones for the lead on lap 26 and held the point for 11 laps.

He was passed by A.J. Allmendinger, but finished second in the stage.

Stage 3 Recap (Laps 43-82)

Gibbs led seven laps before making his final pit stop on lap 50 for four tires, fuel and a tire pressure adjustment.

He led 13 laps before a caution came out and on the restart, Austin Cindric got by him on lap 71. But Gibbs battled back and got by him on lap 72 to retake the lead.

Gibbs held the top spot until lap 79, when on another restart, Allmendinger got by him. But with three laps left, Gibbs powered by Allmendinger's car and took the victory.

Ty Gibbs (No. 54 Monster Energy Toyota Supra for Joe Gibbs Racing): “I felt like the 22 (Austin Cindric) got a really great restart the restart before and he got a little wide. First of all, I have to say thank you to the man above. That was probably the most fun race I’ve ever been in with AJ (Allmendinger) and with the 7 (Justin Allgaier) and the 22 (Cindric), those guys are very experienced veterans in this racing series. To be able to race and beat them just means a lot. I learned a lot from them too. I just can’t thank Monster Energy, TRD – my Toyota Racing Supra was super-fast today and this is just a dream come true.”

Next Up: The next NASCAR Xfinity Series race for Ty Gibbs will be Saturday August 14 at the road course at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway. The race will start at 4 p.m. EDT and be broadcast on NBCSN, the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Radio Network and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

