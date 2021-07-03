RCR Post Race Report - Road America 180

“Road America is a great road course that puts on exciting racing for the fans. We started deep in the field and I had my work cut out from the very beginning, but this Richard Childress Racing team never gave up. Our Shore Lunch Chevrolet fired off tight and lacked grip on exit, but after our first pit stop, with the adjustments my crew chief Andy Street made, our Camaro improved drastically. During the final two laps of Stage 1, I was able to gain 14 positions which set us up for a great Stage 2. To run consistently inside the top-four was great for our Richard Childress Racing team and we were in a solid spot for a shot at the win. Unfortunately, our No. 2 machine went for a spin with only a handful of laps left. My pit crew made as many repairs as possible and we brought home a 23rd-place finish. Not what we wanted or deserved, but I know what this team is capable of and we’ll try again in Atlanta.”

-Myatt Snider