ForeverLawn of Tennessee Sponsors Jeffrey Earnhardt in NASCAR Xfinity Race at Nashville Superspeedway

ForeverLawn, the leading synthetic turf provider, continues their 15-race deal with Jeffrey Earnhardt and JD Motorsports at the upcoming race this weekend at Nashville Superspeedway. ForeverLawn of Tennessee, the local dealer that provides unparalleled expertise and the highest quality, natural-looking synthetic grass for residential and commercial properties in Tenn., will be the primary sponsor of the no. 0 Camaro. Driven by Earnhardt, the car has become known as the #BlackandGreenGrassMachine by racing fans, which features the popular ForeverLawn paint scheme. The race will be broadcast live on Saturday, June 19 on NBC Sports Network and Motor Racing Network at 2:30pm Central Daylight Time.

"We're excited to host the NASCAR race this weekend," said Shelia Stewart, owner of ForeverLawn of Tennessee. "We are proud to provide the best quality artificial turf available, and having our brand on Jeffrey Earnhardt's NASCAR is a great way for us to grow our brand awareness. I personally invite all of the fans and sponsors watching the race to call us or visit our website to learn how we can help them improve their landscapes."

The Nashville race will also bring country music singer John Rich back together with ForeverLawn. Rich has partnered with Earnhardt to promote his new beverage, Redneck Riviera Whiskey. Rich is also an existing ForeverLawn customer as he had the premium synthetic turf installed at his Redneck Riviera music venue located in the heart of lower Broadway in Nashville. Rich will be hosting an event on June 18, where he and Earnhardt will meet fans and provide autographed copies of a limited edition print featuring Rich, Earnhardt, and the ForeverLawn race car. The event will take place at Redneck Riviera Nashville, from 8:00 to 9:00 p.m. The event is open to the public.

"We are so pleased with beautiful ForeverLawn turf on the rooftop space at Redneck Riviera," said Rich. "It's such a nice surprise to meet up with ForeverLawn again through this partnership with Jeffrey Earnhardt. They are a great company and we are proud to be associated with them."

Harvest Christian Fellowship church will also continue to be featured on the ForeverLawn car to help Pastor Greg Laurie spread his message of hope. During an earlier race this season, the bumper of Earnhardt's car, with the Harvest logo on it, was partially detached from the car and became a waving billboard for the church. "Only God can do something like that," said Jonathan Laurie, Greg Laurie's son.

"With the Nashville race open to fans again, we are looking forward to an incredible weekend," said Derek Taylor, of ForeverLawn. "We'll have ForeverLawn merchandise available for fans to win, so we encourage all of the fans to keep an eye on social media and look for the big green zero!"

For more information about ForeverLawn products call ForeverLawn at 866.992.7876, or visit foreverlawn.com.

ForeverLawn PR