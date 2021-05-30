Moffitt, Dillion take on the Alsco 300

Our Motorsports teammates Brett Moffitt and Ty Dillion fought a hard fight Saturday May 29th at Charlotte Motorspeedway. The day started early Saturday morning with qualifying. Moffitt and the No. 02 Good Sams Camaro qualified 15th and the No. 23 Gun Broker Camaro of Dillion 10th.

In the opening laps of the 200-mile race, Moffitt settled into 14th while Dillion battled for 16th. During lap twenty the Our Motorsports teammates were running 14th (Moffitt) and fifteenth (Dillion). The remainder of the first stage resulted in Dillion and Moffitt losing track positions and fighting hard to stay on the lead lap until adjustments could be made. At the end of stage one, Dillion was 19th and Moffitt 23rd. During the scheduled pit stops, both the No. 02 and 23 were able to gain track positions as the pit crew executed wonderfully.

Moffitt took the green in 15th with Dillion not far behind in 18th. The Our Motorsports teammates held tight to their track positions during the first half of stage 2. At the end of the stage break, Dillion was in 17th position. Moffitt was not far behind in 21st.

At the start of stage three after pitting for adjustments, Dillion started 25th and Moffitt 29th. After a hard battle with seventy laps to go, Moffitt was racing right outside of the top ten position at 11th. Dillion was running in the 18th position at that time. Ten laps later Dillion had battled his way to 16th and Moffit held strong at 13th. However, the good run from Moffitt ended in heartbreak when he was involved in a late race caution that resulted in damage to the No.02. After receiving the necessary repairs, Moffitt found himself two laps down in 28th position. The No. 23 team of Dillon found triumph in this caution and made their way to 13th. Dillion continued to battle through the field. When the black and white checkered flew, Dillion crossed the finish line in the 7th position, showing solid speed. Moffitt made his way to the 25th position when he crossed the finish line.

The NASCAR Xfinity Series returns to action next weekend at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course in Lexington, Ohio. The B&L Transport 170 is set for Saturday, June 6 at 1 p.m. ET on FS1.

Our Motorsports PR