NXS: Jeb Burton wins rain shortened Ag Pro 300 at Talladega

The day started with rain allowing NASCAR plenty of time to prep the track and ready it for Xfinity Racing. With Austin Cindric and Daniel Hemric leading the way to green Hemric was able to get a quick jump on Cindric leading the first laps of the day.

With laps winding down and a late-stage pass Justin Haley and looking for his third in a row Talladega win Haley would take the first stage win of the day.

On the restart it would be teammate Jeb Burton lining up for the green flag over Haley, Hemric cindric and Brandon Jones.

Back under green and possible threats of weather in the area continuing things began getting dicey with Austin Cindric making moves along side of Jeb Burton, Ty Dillon and more swapping the lead.

After laying back in stage two to help with the fastest speeds on the chart for next weeks line up, Gragson pulled ahead on the final lap of stage two over Cindric to win the stage.

Gragson would line up out front over Snider, Cindric Brandon Jones and Josh Berry for the final stage.

With 20 laps of the restart Berry would lose a tire and loop it off turn four just as green flag stops were nearing their end. Berry would later lose a lap under caution while making repairs to the car.

With the final stops of the day finished Harrison Burton takes over the lead followed by Cindric, J. Burton Gragson and AJ Allmendinger.

Graf with under 30 to go would bring out the fourth caution of the day blowing a tire collecting Ty. Dillon, Michael Annett, Joey Gase and more.

However, while under caution and coming back to green rain struck the track forcing NASCAR to bring cars to pit road and red flag the end ending the Ag Pro 300 with Jeb Burton in the lead taking home the win in a race he finished third in last year. Austin Cindric, AJ Allmendinger, Riley Herbt and Noah Gragson would round of the top-five.

“It’s been a tough road to get to this point. Just an unbelievable race team. Today we had Mother Nature on our side, but we had a fast car anyway. We ran up front all day” Said Burton

Burton would lead three times throughout the day for a total of 21 laps second most the Austin Cindric who lead five times for 24 laps.

Gragson would win the Dash 4 Cash for the second week in a row. Jeb Burton, Riley Herbst, Noah Gragson and AJ Allmendinger will take to the track Too Tough To Tame on May 8th for the next round of the Dash 4 Cash.

Stage One Winner: Justin Haley

Stage Two Winner: Gragson

The NASCAR Xfinity series will take a week off before returning at Darlington Raceway on May 8th at 1 p.m. on FS1.

Side note: Joey Gase driving the return of the No. 28 machine had issues early on never making the green flag taking the car to the garage with no power. When he returned, they were five laps down Gase would finish the day in 36th and five laps down.