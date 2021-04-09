Destiny Homes Announces Multi-Race Sponsorship with Brett Moffitt and Our Motorsports

Destiny Homes will be the primary sponsor on Brett Moffitt’s No. 02 Our Motorsports Chevrolet for multiple races in 2021, beginning with tonight’s NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Martinsville (Va.) Speedway. The Iowa-based company will also adorn the No. 02 Chevrolet as the primary sponsor at Darlington (S.C.) Raceway on May 8, Dover (Del.) International Speedway on May 15, and additional races later during the 2021 campaign.



As one of the largest and fastest growing homebuilders in the Midwest, Destiny Homes continues to build their brand around one of NASCAR’s most successful drivers from their home state by sponsoring Moffit for the fourth consecutive season.



“We are really excited to expand our partnership with Brett Moffitt into the 2021 season,” said Dan Sparks, president of Destiny Homes. “We have been blessed to be a part of winning multiple races with Brett since our first race together in 2018 and we hope to be a part of his first NASCAR Xfinity Series win this year. Our brand has grown over the past several years and we believe our involvement in the sport with Brett has helped us to meet the needs of the housing demand throughout our communities.”



The foundation was poured in 2018, when Moffitt piloted his Destiny Homes sponsored truck to victory lane at Iowa Speedway in the NASCAR Truck Series. That was the first race Destiny Homes sponsored Moffitt, a Grimes, Iowa native, and it proved to be successful.



“It’s a great feeling to have a brand like Destiny Homes continuing to partner with my race team year after year,” said Moffitt. “We had a couple of great runs with Destiny Homes on our No. 02 Chevy last year, including Kansas where we finished seventh just after winning the truck race earlier in the day. Hopefully, we can take them back to victory lane this season.”



ABOUT DESTINY HOMES

Destiny Homes started in Des Moines, Iowa in 2009 and has since built homes for nearly 1,000 families in central Iowa, with prices ranging from $189,000 to over $1,000,000.



At Destiny Homes, there is no shortage of dedicated and experienced professionals ready to serve the families who put their trust in them to build a new home. The hard-working staff at Destiny Homes has over 150 years of combined experience in helping families achieve homeownership.



Destiny Homes’ passion is that every essential worker in the current economy has the opportunity to own a new home. It goes beyond sticks and bricks; it’s about helping customers achieve homeownership which in turn keeps the economy strong. Destiny Homes is proud of their focused effort in helping families achieve affordable homeownership and how that process strengthens the communities where we live, work and play.



For more information visit their website at www.BuyDestinyHomes.com

Our Motorsports PR