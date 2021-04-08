SEM Products, INC. Partners With Ryan Vargas At Martinsville Speedway

JD Motorsports with Gary Keller is proud to announce that SEM Products, Inc. will serve as Ryan Vargas’ primary sponsor at Martinsville Speedway.



SEM is a specialty coatings manufacturer based in Rock Hill, SC has been a longtime partner of JD Motorsports with Gary Keller. Since 2011, SEM Products, Inc. has served as the Official Paint Provider of the team. That’s right – all of the JDM signature red cars are prepared and painted with SEM Products.



The No. 6 Chevrolet will showcase SEM Products, Inc. on the hood as Ryan Vargas makes his second career start at the track known affectionately as “The Paperclip”.



Vargas, who is competing for Sunoco Rookie of the Year honors, enters the weekend with high hopes, as the short track suits his driving style well. The California native started his career by cutting his teeth on similar short tracks throughout the country, so he will lean heavily on his previous experience.



“I’m really excited to have SEM Products, Inc. onboard my Camaro this weekend. They’re one of the team’s biggest supporters and are the reason the cars have their iconic red color! Going to Martinsville for the second time now has me excited. Last fall we ran very well there and I feel that this time around we can build upon what we had. Having raced on short tracks nearly my whole racing career on both the east and west coasts, I’m excited to see how we’ll stack up!”



Through six races in 2021, Ryan’s best effort was an 18th place finish at the season opener at Daytona International Speedway.



The NASCAR Xfinity Series will take on Martinsville Speedway for the Cookout 250 under the lights on Friday, April 9th. FS1 will cover the race at 8:00 PM Eastern Time.



To keep up with Ryan Vargas, follow his social media pages @RyanVargas_23 and visit his official website at www.RyanVargas.com. For all things JDM, follow along on our social media pages @JDMotorsports01, and visit the team’s official website at www.TeamJDMotorsports.com. #TeamJDM

JDM PR