Tufco Flooring Partners with Jesse Little at Atlanta Motor Speedway

Tufco Flooring returns to partner with Jesse Little and BJ McLeod Motorsports at Atlanta Motor Speedway and Martinsville Speedway.

'Tufco Flooring is excited to be on the No. 78 B.J. McLeod Motorsports Chevy Camaro this weekend piloted by Jesse Little for the NASCAR Xfinity race at Atlanta Motor Speedway on 3/20/21 at 5 PM EST on FS1, said Mike Case, President, Tufco Flooring.

'Tufco Flooring is an industrial flooring company specializing in Epoxy and Urethane flooring and Stainless-Steel drains. Tufco is super excited to again be working with Jesse Little and BJ McLeod Motorsports in the NASCAR Xfinity Series for the 2021 season.'

As part of Tufco's Atlanta and Martinsville sponsorship, they are donating $2,500 to Shriners Hospitals for Children in support of Jesse's Circuit of the America's $78 #GiveaLittle Name on car campaign. Jesse is excited to carry the Tufco Flooring name on his car at Circuit of the Americas with all of the other individuals and companies who have donated $78 or more.

'It's really exciting to have Tufco Flooring as a sponsor for Jesse Little and our team at Atlanta Motor Speedway,' said team owner BJ McLeod. 'We are so appreciative of their sponsorship with Jesse, and I really look forward to seeing what he can do on the track this year as the season continues.'

'I'm so excited to have Tufco on board for the Atlanta and Martinsville races. They have become a great partner of mine, and Mike and Nikki Case are truly fantastic people. I hope to make them proud and have a good run this weekend with BJ Mc Leod Motorsports and start our races with them on a high note,' Jesse said.

Don't forget that with a $78 donation to Shriners Hospitals for Children your name will appear on the deck lid of Jesse's car at Circuit of the Americas. Here is the link to donate. Thanks for your support of this amazing cause!

Jesse Little Racing PR