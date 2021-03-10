Hose Man and Advance Masonry & Concrete reunite with Ryan Vargas at Phoenix Raceway

JD Motorsports with Gary Keller is proud to announce that Hose-Man and Advanced Masonry & Concrete have joined forces with Ryan Vargas for the Call 811 Before You Dig 200 at Phoenix Raceway.



Hose-Man and Advanced Masonry & Concrete are no strangers to Vargas, as the two Southern California-based companies were prominently featured at the start of his career racing late models on the West Coast. Saturday’s race at Phoenix will be a bit of a reunion for all parties involved.



Hose-Man, located in Irwindale, California, carries a large selection of Hydraulic, Industrial, and Food Grade Hoses. They have been supporting Ryan Vargas since 2015 at the local racing levels, but Saturday marks their first jump to his NASCAR Xfinity Series program with JD Motorsports at Phoenix.



Likewise, Advanced Masonry & Concrete will follow suit, as they have been with Ryan since his first race ever. The pairing of Hose-Man and Advanced Masonry & Concrete has significant meaning to Vargas, who is racing in his first full-time season in NXS competition.



“I’m so excited to welcome back Hose-Man and Advanced Masonry & Concrete this weekend at Phoenix. Both have been long time supporters of mine, with Hose-Man being a sponsor since we were racing Street Stocks. It means a lot that they believed in me when back when I was 14 years old and continue to support my racing to this day!”



Ryan Vargas will be racing in honor of Peaches Bailey, a close member to the Hose-Man family, with a special decal adorning the roof of the No. 6 Chevrolet.



The NASCAR Xfinity Series season wraps up the West Coast Swing this Saturday with the Call 811 Before You Dig 200 at Phoenix Raceway. To keep up with Ryan Vargas, follow his social media pages and visit his official website at www.RyanVargas.com. For all things JDM, follow along on our social media pages @JDMotorsports01, and visit the team’s official website at www.TeamJDMotorsports.com. #TeamJDM



JDM PR