Accident Spoils Herbst's Homecoming

Overview:

Riley Herbst’s homecoming race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway was spoiled just 56 laps into Saturday’s Alsco Uniforms 300. The Las Vegas-native was running 12th when the No. 54 machine of Ty Dillon got loose in between turns one and two and spun in front of Herbst. With nowhere to go, Herbst collided with Dillon, sustaining significant damage to the nose of his No. 98 South Point Ford Mustang. Despite finishing ninth in the first stage to earn two bonus points, Herbst’s race was over just a handful of laps into the second stage, resulting in a 40th-place finish.

Riley Herbst, driver of the No. 98 South Point Ford Mustang for Stewart-Haas Racing:

“It just sucks. People spin in front of you. It’s happened probably the last three weeks where people have started wrecking in front of me and there’s no place for me to go, so something has got to change. This is an absolute shame.”

Notes:

● AJ Allmendinger won the Alsco Uniforms 300 to score his sixth career Xfinity Series victory. His margin of victory over second-place Daniel Hemric was .978 of a second.

● There were eight caution periods for a total of 45 laps.

● Only 16 of the 40 drivers in the Alsco Uniforms 300 finished on the lead lap.

● Austin Cindric remains the championship leader after Las Vegas with a 21-point advantage over second-place Daniel Hemric.

Next Up:

The next event on the Xfinity Series schedule is the Call 811 Before You Dig 200 presented by Arizona 811 on Saturday, March 13 at Phoenix Raceway. The race starts at 5:30 p.m. EST with live coverage provided by FS1 and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

