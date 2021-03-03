Monster Energy Racing: Riley Herbst Las Vegas NXS Advance

You’re heading to your hometrack – Las Vegas Motor Speedway. What are your expectations for the race? “I’m really looking forward to heading back to Vegas. I think we’ll be really, really fast and have some good success – at least that’s what we’re planning for. The No. 98 won that race last year, so I’m looking forward to going back home to race that one. I just think we kind of need to work through the first four or five races and see where we are because it’s a new team for me. For the first five races, we’re just kind of judging everything and, hopefully, after that and after the first quarter of the season, we can be in contention for wins and be racing up front.” With the success the No. 98 team had last year with Chase Briscoe, particularly at tracks like Homestead and Las Vegas, are you talking with him to get advice? “A lot of it comes from my crew chief, Richard Boswell. I lean on him a lot. I’ve also talked to Chase a few times – especially before the (Daytona) road course. He’s in a new position himself in the NASCAR Cup Series and trying to get his grips around him, but he’s helped me out quite a bit by telling me to take my time and trust in Richard. He said to know that the No. 98 South Point Ford is fast and to have some fun.” How much fun are you going to have when you go back to your hometown of Las Vegas? “I haven’t been back home since the holidays, so it’ll be cool to see some people and I’m really excited that our governor decided to allow some people in the stands. Honestly, I’m excited to be racing in front of a hometown crowd. Man, the No. 98 team was fast and swept both races last year – so, no pressure there (laughs). But I’m looking forward to a good run and having some fun back home.” TSC PR