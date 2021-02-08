Statement on the Passing of Rusty Crews

Just days from now a new season begins, and while we normally would post about our excitement and anticipation of the days to come, today is different. We head to Daytona with heavy hearts as the checkered flag has waved for our team member Rusty Crews.



Rusty has been a lifelong friend, a staple at the New Smyrna Speedweeks, and a part of the DGM Racing team since the early years, working in many different capacities. More than his contributions at the track and making sure our haulers made it safely to their destination, was his ability to bring so much joy and laughter to everyone. There isn’t a town or person that remained the same after meeting Rusty, which is evident from the many memories and stories being shared throughout the racing community. Take a moment in the upcoming days to reach out to your racing family because there’s a great chance he has touched them somewhere along the way.



“We are heartbroken over the loss of our long time, dear friend Rusty Crews. He was the kindest, most selfless, big hearted, fun loving person we know and will truly be missed. So grateful to have had him as part of our family and very thankful for all of the memories and good times that we shared together,” said Mario and Michelle Gosselin, owners of DGM Racing, “Life won’t be the same without him, but he will be in our hearts forever. “



Though he has reached the final finish line, his memory lives on in each of us and will continue to do so in all the days to come. May we all strive to live like Rusty by loving fiercely, looking out for our neighbor and bringing humor into every day. Sending our deepest condolences to those that love him.

DGM Racing PR