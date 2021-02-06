Labbé Confirms Additional NASCAR Xfinity Series Partners

Two weeks ago the DGM Racing team, led by Mario Gosselin, announced the return of Alex Labbé to the No. 36 car for four NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) races this year, thanks to the financial support of Cam-Am. Festidrag Development is proud to announce today the return of its partners Rousseau Métal, Prolon Controls, Groupe Brière International, Globocam, MR Drywall and Excavations C.A.T. puts the Saint-Albert’s driver behind the wheel for an additional 12 races, thus guaranteeing a half season with DGM Racing.

"I am very proud of the Canadian companies who have stepped up to help Alex make his mark in the American stock car industry. In racing, money equals speed, and even for a talented driver like Alex Labbé, funding remains a challenge every year," says Martin D'Anjou, President of Festidrag Development. "We are constantly seeking partners and welcome those who wish to help us reach the finish line of the NXS.”

Last year Labbé performed particularly well on the road courses. Most noteworthy was his spectacular 4th place finish at the Charlotte Roval last October, a career-best and team-best finish. Festidrag Development’s partners chose to invest in the road courses to capitalize on Labbé’s talents with a strong finish in hopes of attracting additional financial partners, which would allow him to complete the entire 2021 NXS.

Races confirmed with the above-mentioned partners:

Saturday, February 13 Daytona International Speedway Beef. It’s What’s For Dinner. 300

Saturday, February 20 Daytona International Speedway NASCAR Xfinity Series Race at Daytona RC

Saturday, February 27 Homestead-Miami Speedway Hooters 250

Saturday, April 24 Talladega Superspeedway Unhinged 300

Saturday, June 5 Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course B&L Transport 170

Saturday, July 17 New Hampshire Motor Speedway NASCAR Xfinity Series Race at N.H.

Saturday, August 7 Watkins Glen International NASCAR Xfinity Series Race at Watkins Glen

Saturday, August 14 Indianapolis Motor Speedway Pennzoil 150 At The Brickyard

Friday, September 17 Bristol Motor Speedway Cheddar’s 300

Saturday, October 9 Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course For The Cure 250

Saturday, October 30 Martinsville Speedway Draft Top 250

Saturday, November 6 ISM Raceway (Phoenix) Desert Diamond Casino West Valley 200

Gosselin competes at Daytona

Gosselin, typically calling the shots from atop the pit box, will attempt the Beef. It’s What’s For Dinner. 300 at the famous Daytona International Speedway in the #91 NXS after a four-year hiatus. Rousseau Métal will serve as an associate sponsor with the hopes of making history with the experienced driver.

Fans can follow Festidrag.TV at www.facebook.com/festidrag , on YouTube www.youtube.com/c/FestidragTV and on TéléMag. For additional information and team updates follow DGM Racing at https://www.facebook.com/ DGMRacingFL/