hellowater Partners with Justin Allgaier and JRM in 2021

JR Motorsports announced today that hellowater® will partner with Justin Allgaier and the JRM No. 7 team for two races during the upcoming 2021 NASCAR Xfinity Series season. hellowater, born in Chicago, Ill., will serve as the primary sponsor on Allgaier’s Camaro for the July 10 race at Atlanta Motor Speedway as well as Watkins Glen International on August 7.

hellowater is part of Hello Beverages, LLC, a manufacturer of enhanced functional waters, and is designed to deliver quality wellness benefits in digestive health, immune defense, and pH balance. This marks the first time that the beverage company has partnered with a team in NASCAR.

“We are beyond excited for the opportunity to partner with JR Motorsports to bring hellowater to the world of NASCAR,” said Rusty Jones, co-founder and chief strategy officer of Hello Beverages. “Hydration is key for peak performance and Justin and the No. 7 team will have hellowater products stocked throughout the season fueling their quest for a championship.”

In addition to its partnership with JR Motorsports, hellowater is also linked to Allgaier’s longtime primary sponsor BRANDT. The two companies recently joined forces to launch a patented immune defense technology branded CYTO PLUS™. Along with hellowater’s two primary races, the company’s logo will be featured on the decklid of the No. 7 BRANDT Chevrolet throughout the season.

Allgaier, JRM’s winningest driver, is entering his sixth season with the organization after a strong 2020 championship campaign that culminated in a career-best runner-up finish in the NXS driver standings. Accompanying his second consecutive NXS Most Popular Driver Award, Allgaier capped off last season with three victories, 11 top fives, 19 top 10s, and a staggering 1,008 laps led on the year. The veteran driver has 11 wins since joining the team in 2016 and 14 career NXS victories in 339 starts.

“I’m really looking forward to having hellowater as a partner for the 2021 season,” said Allgaier. “I was hooked the first time I tried their line of fiber-infused, prebiotic water last year and can’t wait to have their colors on our Chevrolet at Atlanta and Watkins Glen. I’ve gotten a preview of the paint scheme and it looks fast. Hopefully we get the opportunity to celebrate with hellowater to Victory Lane.”

Additional details on the partnership, including the unveil of the No. 7 hellowater Camaro, will be announced at a later date.

JRM PR