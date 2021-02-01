DGM Announces Crew Chief for Josh Williams, No. 92 NXS

DGM Racing welcomes Shannon Rursch as Crew Chief of the No. 92, driven by Josh Williams, for the 2021 NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) season. In just six starts together during the 2020 NXS season, Rursch guided Williams to four Top-20 finishes, along with his best Bristol Motor Speedway finish of 9th place.

No stranger to the racing industry, Rursch brings more than 17 years of professional industry knowledge and experience, including roles at Joe Gibbs Racing, Kyle Busch Motorsports, and most recently Venturini Motorsports. Having worked with many reputable teams in all of NASCAR’s elite series, Rursch demonstrates a diverse background that will bring new ideas and fresh perspective to elevate the entire team’s performance.

“As we prep cars for competition this year, I look forward to working alongside someone who is not only hard-working and knowledgeable, but someone who is also a great friend to me,” said Mario Gosselin, driver and co-owner of DGM Racing. “Character is everything to me. He’s a natural leader and always willing to help those in need. He does whatever it takes to get the job done at the end of the day, and I can’t think of anyone better to help us take DGM to the next level.”

Along with his Crew Chief duties on and off the track, Rursch will work alongside Gosselin overseeing preparations and determining competition strategies for the entire organization. Rursch and team hope to replicate the success and winner circle visits he’s had with drivers such as Brad Keselowski, Christopher Bell and Justin Haley.

“I’m pumped to have Shannon on the box and in the shop for the 2021 season. We have always worked well together and I’m looking forward to seeing what we accomplish here in 2021,” said Williams, driver of the No. 92. “Having a full time crew chief is going to give us the ability to stay consistent and make gains each and every week. Shannon has a very successful history and I’m excited to add to it as we progress with DGM.”

The 2020 NXS season, a record year for DGM Racing and Williams both, included Williams’ overall finish of 15th in the NXS driver standings and more Top-10s in a single season than his entire NASCAR career. DGM Racing rounded out the year with two drivers in the Top-15 in points standings and two Top-20 owner point standings.

Building off of the momentum from 2020, Williams and Rursch will kick-off the 2021 NXS season with DGM Racing in the NASCAR Experience 300 at Daytona International Speedway on February 13.

DGM Racing PR