Mason Massey Returning to BJ McLeod Motorsports in 2021

BJ McLeod Motorsports (BJMM) announced today the return of Mason Massey to it’s driver lineup for the 2021 NASCAR XFINITY Series (NXS) season. Massey competed in 10 NXS events for the team in 2020.

Massey will make his season debut at his home track Atlanta Motor Speedway in Hampton, Ga., on Saturday, March 20, 2021 in the EchoPark 250. He will also run at least 11 additional events throughout the 2021 NXS campaign. He will also run a part-time dirt late model schedule when not competing in the NXS.

“We’re thrilled to have Mason (Massey) return to our team,” said team owner BJ McLeod. “Mason showed a lot of promise last year and I think he will surprise people this season. He has a very diverse racing resume and has proven to be a very well rounded race car driver. It’ll be another fun year for our 99 team with Mason a part of the driver lineup.”

BJ McLeod Motorsports will once again field three full-time NXS entries in 2021. In addition, BJ and Jessica (McLeod) have partnered with Matt Tifft to form Live Fast Motorsports (LFM), operating under the charter that Tifft and McLeod obtained alongside Joe Falk. LFM will field the No. 78 Ford Mustang in the NASCAR Cup Series in 2021 with a strategic partnership with Stewart-Haas Racing.

“Last season was a dream come true,” said Mason Massey. “To be given the opportunity to compete at this level of stock car racing is something that I dreamed about for a long time, and to be given the opportunity to continue racing at this level is so special to me. BJ and Jessica (McLeod) have made an even larger commitment and investment into NASCAR racing this offseason with the purchase of the NASCAR Cup Series team with Matt Tifft. As a driver, this is awesome to see and even more awesome to be a part of. I can’t wait to get on-track at Atlanta (Motor Speedway) in a few weeks and get to work!”

BJMM PR