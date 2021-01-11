Stefan Parsons Returns for Multiple Races in 2021

Stefan Parsons will return to the NASCAR Xfinity Series in 2021, driving a multiple race schedule in the BJ McLeod Motorsports (BJMM) No. 99 entry. Parsons’ 2021 season will begin at the third race of the NXS Season in Homestead-Miami Speedway (Fla.) on Saturday, February 27th, 2021.

Returning as a primary sponsor for select races with Parsons to BJ McLeod Motorsports is Sokal Media Group (Sokal Digital). Those races, along with additional partners, will be announced in the coming weeks. With headquarters in Raleigh, North Carolina, and offices stretching from up and down the east coast to Texas, Sokal is the area’s largest advertising agency focusing on automotive advertising. Sokal is dedicated to growing business for their clientele through multiple marketing and advertising services.

Another returning primary sponsor for select races with Parsons is Springrates Automotive Suspension. Last year, Springrates made their NXS debut with Parsons on board at Bristol Motor Speedway in the No. 78 Toyota Supra. Springrates specializes in high performance suspension including aftermarket coilovers, lowering springs, air ride, sway bars and more.

“I’m so excited to return to BJMM in 2021. We have some great partners onboard, including Mark Sokal and Sean Taylor who came on with us in the 2020 season,” Parsons said. “We’re really stepping up our program at BJMM and I can’t wait to show the results on the track! Looking to make my third year in the Xfinity Series the best one yet,” added Parsons.

“It’s really great to have Stefan driving for us again this year,” said team owner, BJ McLeod. “Stefan has been competing for BJ McLeod Motorsports for the past three years and he is a true asset to our team. Working with him on and off the track is something I’m looking forward to.”

Parsons, who competed across two NASCAR National Series in 2020, is no stranger to BJ McLeod Motorsports. Parsons joined the team in 2019 and that same year scored his career best finish (12th) with the team at Daytona International Speedway. In the 2020 season, Parsons ran for BJ McLeod Motorsports with nine starts in the NXS, and debuted a total of four new partners, including Sokal, Springrates, Rich Mar Florist, and RacingJobs.com

The 2021 NXS Season begins on February 13th at 5:00 p.m. ET live on FS1 and MRN at Daytona International Speedway.

BJMM PR