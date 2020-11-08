RCR Post Race Report - Desert Diamond Casino West Valley 200

"We had another fast TaxSlayer Chevrolet today at Phoenix Raceway. We fired off a little too loose at the beginning of the race, but we were able to still pass a lot of good race cars. I made a mistake on our first stop of the night and slid through the pit box, which set us back. Thankfully, we were able to overcome that and drive back inside the top-10. We had a long run in the final stage and just struggled with the balance of our TaxSlayer Chevrolet. I felt like I had no grip and was really hoping for a caution so we could work on it. Unfortunately, we got caught speeding on pit road during our last green flag pit stop, which took us outside of the top-10. It was frustrating to not get the finish we deserved, but that's just part of racing I guess. Thank you so much to everyone at Richard Childress Racing, ECR, TaxSlayer, and all our partners. I have really enjoyed competing with this No. 21 team this season." -Myatt Snider