RCR Post Race Report - Talladega 300

"We had a fast No. 21 Ceco Building Systems Chevrolet at Talladega Superspeedway today. Early on in the race I was a little tight on exit and then loose once the car unloaded, but once we made a slight adjustment on our first pit stop, we had a really good balance for the race. Unfortunately, I had some contact with another car coming to pit road during our green flag stops in the final stage, and that caused some damage to our nose, but my team did a great repairing what we could and getting me back out on the track. We still had a lot of speed after that since the damage really didn't affect me in the draft, and I was able to drive my way back up through the field and race in the top 10 for the majority of the final 20 laps. Things got a little hectic during the final laps when we got shuffled back a little bit and weren't able to get up front when we needed to, but that's superspeedway racing. It's crazy how fast things change at these tracks, but I learned a bunch today. We came here to win, so I can't say that I'm not a little disappointed, but you can only do whatever is in your control at these races. We were able to still end the day with a top-15 finish, so I'm still really proud of our effort today. We'll keep building during my final two races later this year in the No. 21 Chevrolet."

-Anthony Alfredo