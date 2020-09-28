Briscoe Wins and Secures 2nd Round Playoff Position

Chase Briscoe won his eighth NASCAR Xfinity Series race of the 2020 season and first race of the NASCAR Xfinity Playoffs winning the ALSCO 300. Briscoe collected back-to-back wins at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway this season for Stewart-Haas Racing and Ford Performance.



“Congratulations to Chase, Richard, Tony, Gene and the No. 98 crew,” said Doug Yates, President and CEO of Roush Yates Engines. “Chase and the No. 98 crew showcased their speed at Vegas while winning both stages and taking home the checkered flag. Eight wins in a season is a testament to the hard work and partnership between Ford Performance, Stewart-Haas Racing, Chase, and our team at Roush Yates Engines."



Briscoe dominated at Las Vegas Motor Speedway leading a career high 164 laps out of 200 while winning both stages and taking the checkered flag by 1.370 seconds over second place. On Lap 180, Briscoe had over a six second lead, but a late race caution brought the field together for a 10 lap shoutout.



Briscoe joins an elite group of NASCAR legends as Sam Ard and Jack Ingram are the only two drivers to win eight races in the opening 27 races of a Xfinity Series season.



“First off, an incredible car by everybody at Stewart-Haas. That made my job way too easy, honestly,” said Briscoe. “The restart, I knew if I could take the lead on the restart, I would be okay, but I was spinning the tires so bad all night for whatever reason. I guess that Roush Yates horsepower. We have had a lot of wins this year, but this is by far our most dominant car and I am so glad I can sleep a little easier this week going into Talladega and the Roval and just enjoy them.”



Ford Performance teammate Austin Cindric from Team Penske finished 6th and now with Briscoe locked into the next round, Cindric leads the Xfinity Playoffs standings by 17 points. Cindric was also recognized and received his regular season championship trophy while in Las Vegas.



The NASCAR Cup Series also rolled the dice during the South Point 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway Sunday afternoon. Wood Brothers Racing’s Matt DiBenedetto finished P2, Team Penske’s Ryan Blaney finished P7, Roush Fenway Racing’s Chris Buescher finished P9, while Stewart-Haas Racing’s Kevin Harvick finished P10.



In addition, the Ford Mustang GT4s were back in action in the IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge Series for a double header at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course. On Saturday, the No. 22 Multimatic Motorsports Ford Mustang finished P5 while No. 40 PF Racing finished P9. On Sunday, PF Racing finished P4 while Multimatic Motorsports finished P19 due to an early race incident.



The NASCAR Cup and Xfinity Series Playoffs are in full swing as both series head to Talladega Speedway this weekend.



