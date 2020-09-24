TikTok breaks into NASCAR and partners with Ryan Vargas and JD Motorsports for remainder of 2020 season

JD Motorsports with Gary Keller (JDM) is proud to announce the start of a new, iconic partnership. TikTok, the fastest growing social media platform of the decade, will partner with Ryan Vargas for the remainder of the 2020 NASCAR Xfinity Series season.



Vargas has competed for JDM in three NXS races this season with starts at Pocono Raceway, Kansas Speedway, and Darlington Raceway. In 2019, he also made three starts with the team including his debut at Iowa Speedway with others coming at Road America, and Phoenix Raceway.



The newly turned 20-year-old out of La Mirada, California has captured the hearts of many fans through social media engagement. As a member of the 2018-2019 NASCAR Next class, Vargas learned valuable skills on the business side of the sport, including relationship building and partnership acquisition.

Ryan is an alumnus of the NASCAR Drive for Diversity program and won the prestigious Wendell Scott Trailblazer award, presented to an outstanding minority or female driver who displays exceptional on-track performance, sportsmanship, and community service.



“TikTok has provided me with an incredible outlet to reach new fans and demographics through fun and creative content, and I've seen the highest growth in followers on TikTok over my other social channels. The opportunity to run the No. 6 TikTok Chevrolet Camaro in the NASCAR Xfinity Series for the rest of the season is an absolute dream come true. Johnny Davis and the whole JD Motorsports with Gary Keller team took a chance on me last year and I’m excited to bring this amazing TikTok partnership their way. I wouldn’t want to make this partnership a reality anywhere else."



TikTok will be supporting Vargas for the final six races of 2020, with events at Talladega Super Speedway on October 3rd, Charlotte Motor Speedway on October 10th, Kansas Speedway on October 17th, Texas Motor Speedway on October 24th, Martinsville Speedway on October 31st, and the season finale at Phoenix Raceway on November 7th.



The social media giant has gained a massive following with millennials and young adults through viral videos. Vargas has found great success on the platform as a content creator, so when the partnership opportunity presented itself, there was a natural fit.



“Creators of all sizes and backgrounds show up to TikTok with their genuine, authentic selves” said Nick Tran, Head of Global Marketing at TikTok. “Partnering with an iconic brand like NASCAR to sponsor Ryan Vargas on his racing journey is a way for us to continue to support, celebrate and elevate the diverse creators that make our TikTok community what it is today. Ryan is an incredible athlete, and we’re looking forward to cheering him on alongside the rest of the TikTok community!”



To keep up with Ryan Vargas, follow his official TikTok channel, @RyanVargas_23 and use the hashtag #TikT6k. For all things JDM, follow along on our social media pages @JDMotorsports01 or visit on the web www.TeamJDMotorsports.com. #TeamJDM

JDM PR