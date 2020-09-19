RCR Post Race Report - Food City 300

"We had another strong performance tonight in our No. 21 Death Wish Coffee Chevrolet. I believe that was our fifth sixth-place finish of the season. I was fighting really hard for that top-five finish, but also had to play a little defense on the car behind us. Our car was super fast tonight. Everyone at RCR and ECR have done a phenomenal job. I'm just so proud of everyone on our No. 21 team, especially the pit crew tonight. It was tough starting mid-pack and having to drive through everyone to get to the front. We just needed some track position and I really think we could have contended for the win. Overall, I am extremely pleased with our performance. It's hard to be disappointed with another sixth-place finish, but with a car this fast, I know we are capable of more. I'm looking forward to trying to be a few spots better next week at Las Vegas."