RCR Post Race Report - Dover 200 Race 2

"I had a lot of fun today in the second race of our double-header weekend in the NASCAR Xfinity Series at Dover International Speedway. We didn't quite finish as well as yesterday; however, I think we deserved an even better finish. Our No. 21 ADS/Footing First Chevrolet was really fast today. Our day started off kind of hectic when we didn't have any power steering to start the race. So, instead of starting fifth, we had to drop to the rear to start the race after making an adjustment. That definitely put us in a hole early on. Thankfully, we were able to make our way up inside the top 15 fairly quickly in the first two stages. We had a really long green flag run during the last stage. We struggled on the fire off, but our Chevrolet really came to us on that long run and had great speed on older tires. My crew chief Andy Street made the call to stay out on older tires as long as we could during that long green flag run. We were really hoping to catch a late caution because that would have put us in really good position late. Unfortunately, we never got that caution, so we stopped for fuel only. I was sliding all over the place just trying to maintain what we had on those older tires. We were able to bring our No. 21 ADS/Footing First Chevrolet home in the 13th position for another top-15 finish. Overall, it was another solid day for our team. I appreciate everyone at Richard Childress Racing for all their hard work. I can't wait to go to Daytona International Speedway for my first time next week."

-Anthony Alfredo