Chase Briscoe Rallies for Top-10 at Dover

Race Winner: Justin Allgaier of JR Motorsports (Chevrolet)

Stage 1 Winner: Austin Cindric of Team Penske (Ford)

Stage 2 Winner: Justin Allgaier of JR Motorsports (Chevrolet)

Overview:

Chase Briscoe put in a championship effort Saturday at Dover (Del.) International Speedway, scoring his 15th top-10 of the season after a lap-78 crash sent him to the pits for repairs and then to the rear of the 36-car field. The driver of the No. 98 HighPoint.com Ford Mustang showed resiliency and tenacity, climbing from 25th after the penultimate stage to take the checkered flag in 10th.

Chase Briscoe, driver of the No. 98 HighPoint.com Ford Mustang for Stewart-Haas Racing:

“I was really loose already and we got so tight with the ‘22’ (Austin Cindric) there off of (turn) two that it robbed the air off of me and spun me out so fast. It knocked the toe out and we were burying the splitter. The wheel was going from 11 o’clock to one o’clock and I was all but wrecking on the straightaway. To come back and run 10th is really good for our HighPoint.com Ford. Obviously, I want a lot more. With the way these last six or seven races have gone, we just haven’t been where we were earlier this year. I feel like we can get things turned around for tomorrow. We’ll go to a backup and, hopefully, it gets better.”

Notes:

● Briscoe earned his 15th top-10 of the season and the 45th of his Xfinity Series career.

● Briscoe finished eighth in Stage 1 to earn three bonus points.

● Justin Allgaier won the Dover 200 to score his 12th career Xfinity Series victory, his first of the season and his second at Dover. His margin of victory over second-place Austin Cindric was 1.977 seconds.

● There were six caution periods for a total of 27 laps.

● Seventeen of the 36 drivers in the Dover 200 finished on the lead lap.

● Cindric remains the championship leader after Dover with a 72-point advantage over second-place Briscoe.

Next Up:

The second event of the Xfinity Series doubleheader at Dover is a 200-mile race on Sunday. It starts at 1 p.m. EDT with live coverage provided by NBCSN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

TSC PR