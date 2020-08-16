Austin Cindric won Saturday’s NASCAR Xfinity Series race at the Daytona International Speedway road course.

Driver No.22 passed Brandon Jones for the lead with five laps to go in the race and would hold command of the lead to win.

“I didn’t feel I drove my best today but we executed,” Cindric told NBCSN post-race.

For Cindric, this marks his fifth victory in the last six races. Cindric’s five total victories ties him with Chase Briscoe for the most thus far in the 2020 Xfinity Series season.

Rounding out the top five were Brandon Jones in second, Noah Gragson in third, AJ Allmendinger in fourth and Andy Lally in fifth.

Noah Gragson, who finished third earned his top 10 finish in all road course starts in the Xfinity Series.

After a restart with seven laps to go several drivers lost control of their car in Turn 1. Playoff contender Chase Briscoe was involved. He ran into the back of Allmendinger. That would end Briscoe’s race and he would finish 29th.

Rounding out the top ten were Jeremy Clements in sixth, Riley Herbst in seventh, Harrison Burton in eighth, Justin Allgaier in ninth and Myatt Snider in tenth.

Justin Allgaier, who finished ninth, had a post-race confrontation with AJ Allmendinger for spinning him out late in the race while Allgaier was running third at the time.

The NASCAR Xfinity Series will head to Dover on Saturday, August. 22 at 12:30 p.m. Eastern on NBCSN.

Stage 1 Winner: Austin Cindric

Stage 2 Winner: Chase Briscoe

Race Winner: Austin Cindric