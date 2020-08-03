JD Motorsports tabs Jade Buford & Big Machine Sanitizer to join forces at Road America

JD Motorsports with Gary Keller (JDM) is proud to announce that 11-time IMSA/SRO World Challenge winner Jade Buford will make his second-career NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) start driving the No. 6 Big Machine Hand Sanitizer Chevrolet at Road America on August 8th.



Buford, who calls Nashville, TN his home, made his NXS debut at Indianapolis Motor Speedway’s road course earlier in the month with SS-Greenlight Racing. On the July 4th race date, Jade drove the No. 07 Chevrolet to a respectable 14th place finish in just his first ever stock car race.



With a sports car racing background that spans over a decade, Buford looked to NASCAR for his next challenge. Buford’s GT4 record includes race wins at Canadian Tire Motorsport Park, Barber Motorsports Park, and Sebring. Along with the race wins, Buford has amassed several pole positions as well, including one at Road America in Pirelli World Challenge competition. He looks to translate that valuable experience into his efforts this weekend at the historic Wisconsin track.



Backing Buford’s second NASCAR-sanctioned start will be Big Machine Hand Sanitizer, owned by Big Machine Label Group President/CEO Scott Borchetta. Borchetta, a road course racer in his own right, co-drives with Jade on various road racing divisions in SVRA competition.



Heading into Road America, Buford looks to build on his finish in his last outing at Indianapolis. Now more familiarized with the heavier stock cars, he believes he can improve in multiple ways. With plenty of laps around the 4.048-mile road course, a Top 10 finish should not be out of the question.



The NASCAR Xfinity Series heads to Road America this Saturday for the second road course race of the year. Be sure to tune in live on NBC Sports Network or MRN radio at Noon Eastern Time for coverage of the Henry 180. For all things JDM, follow along on our social media pages @JDMotorsports01. #TeamJDM



JDM PR