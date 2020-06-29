Reaume To Manage 93 Car

Reaume Brothers Racing is proud to announce an association with RSS Racing effective as of today, for the remainder of the 2020 season. Josh Reaume and his team will be managing the #93 racing operations starting this weekend at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. Myatt Snyder will continue to drive the #93 with Jeff Green continuing as Crew Chief, Josh Reaume will oversee the racing operations.

Josh Reaume is no stranger to RSS Racing, working with the team back in 2016 as Ryan Sieg’s race engineer assisting the team’s placement in the inaugural NASCAR Xfinity Chase. “The Sieg’s are an outstanding family, which is reflected into RSS Racing. I enjoyed working with the Sieg’s as a race engineer, and since starting my truck team, I have been really privileged to have Ryan run our #33 truck a number of times. I am excited about our team’s growth and transition into the Xfinity Series. Myatt and Jeff both have a lot of talent and we, as a team, are looking forward to going the extra mile and put Myatt in a position to race for the Xfinity Chase.” – Josh Reaume

RSS Racing will continue to operate the #39 out of its shop in Georgia with driver Ryan Sieg. The relationship with Reaume allows RSS to put its full focus on the #39 CMR Roofing and Construction car for the remainder of the 2020 season.

RSS Racing PR