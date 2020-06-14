Chase Briscoe faced a difficult day on Saturday due to a mechanical issue that kept him on pit road for six laps at the start of the race. Despite that, Briscoe finished seventh. However, the highlight of the weekend came in the second race of the doubleheader at Homestead-Miami, as he was able to grab the checkered flag in double overtime.

The win marks the fifth of his career and his third of the season. Briscoe also holds seven top-tens on the season.

Notably, Briscoe was able to snag his win at Homestead without his crew chief, car chief, and engineer, following their suspension due to the weight falling out of his car the day before. Greg Zipadelli served as his crew chief and gained his first Xfinity Series win in that position.

“Yeah, that was a team win for sure. You know yesterday we were so good, and then today, I don’t know if it was the heat or what, but we weren’t very good. We were decent on the long run, but the 9 was definitely better. This is a testament to all the guys at Stewart-Haas racing. We have a good run going so far, and we are looking to win a lot more,” said Briscoe.

Brandon Jones finished second, less than 0.2 seconds behind Briscoe, and Ross Chastain claimed the third spot. AJ Allmendinger finished fourth, followed by Noah Gragson, who led a race-high 81 laps. Gragson also led the most laps in Saturday’s race.

Just as he did a day prior, Ryan Sieg claimed stage one, marking the third stage win of his career. The race repeated the Hooters 250 yet again, as Noah Gragson grabbed back-to-back stage two wins. This marked his fifth stage win of the season.

As far as yellow flags went, the competition caution appeared on lap 20, which gave drivers the opportunity to head to the pits for fresh tires. Just twelve laps later, Tommy Joe Martins and Caesar Bacarella collided to bring out the first incident-related caution of the race.

Stage two remained caution-free. Thus, the next caution of the race appeared with only two to go, as Austin Cindric spun with a flat tire. Cindric was in the top-five at the time of his spin and led 56 laps earlier in the day. However, this overtime restart was not the final shootout. Daniel Hemric, Michael Annett, and Riley Herbst were involved in the accident that led to the second overtime attempt.

The 250 mile race marked the second installment of the Dash 4 Cash initiative. Daniel Hemric, Noah Gragson, Justin Haley, and AJ Allmendinger were all eligible for the cash prize. However, it was Allmendinger who walked away with the $100,000 bonus. The drivers eligible for the next cash payout at Talladega Superspeedway includes Chase Briscoe, Brandon Jones, AJ Allmendinger, and Ross Chastain.

Catch the Xfinity Series back in action on Saturday, June 20 at 5:30 PM. Coverage of the superspeedway race will be found on FS1.