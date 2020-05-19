Darlington Race Preview for Brandonbilt Motorsports

NASCAR and its teams are eager and excited to return to racing and have great respect for the responsibility that comes with a return to competition, and the team at Brandonbilt Motorsports is no exception in sharing that excitement as we welcome the opportunity to get back to live racing tomorrow night at Darlington Raceway after having last raced at Phoenix on March 07.

Driver Brandon Brown had this to say...” I’m very excited to get back behind the wheel at Darlington, a raceway that feels like a home track to me especially from my time at Coastal Carolina University. I wanted to use this car is a platform to congratulate the class of 2020 on their great achievement. I know they didn’t get a traditional graduation ceremony but I want them to know that they are recognized and to hold their heads high. I’m hoping with this car we can capture for them a win or a strong finish. I have the upmost confidence in my team and crew chief Doug Randolph to lead us to victory. This new normal of racing is something that’s going to take adjusting to but we are just very thankful for NASCAR and the Xfinity series for putting on a show for us to compete in. I also want to take a minute to recognize the doctors and nurses and medical professionals that are fighting this disease and doing everything they can to keep the world moving. They are truly heroes and deserve all the recognition in the world. I’m very happy to see that on other teams cars and felt it was appropriate to recognize the achievements of not just Coastal graduates but all 2020 graduates across the world. We are ready! #TealNation”

The #68 Coastal Carolina car will start P6 based on a random draw.

Distance 200.1 miles (147 laps); Stage 1 (Ends on Lap 45); Stage 2 (Ends on Lap 90); Final Stage (Ends on Lap 147)

Due to forecasted inclement weather, NASCAR has adjusted the Toyota 200 NASCAR Xfinity race to 6:00 PM. The race will be broadcast on FS1.

Brandonbilt Motorsports PR