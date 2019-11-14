Jeremy Clements Racing and Fly & Form Structures set to Frame out the 2019 season at Homestead-Miami

13 Nov 2019
Xfinity Series News
120 times
Jeremy Clements Racing and Fly &amp; Form Structures set to Frame out the 2019 season at Homestead-Miami NK Photography Photo

JCR is excited to announce that for the second year in a row Fly & Form Structures will fuel JCR and #51 Chevrolet as the primary sponsor for the Ford EcoBoost 300 in the season finale at Homestead.

"Man, I can’t believe we are already back at Homestead!" said Clements.  “I’m really glad to have Fly and Form back again this year to help us close out the season. They have become awesome partners and we want to get that Fly and Form Chevy to the front Saturday!  I know our guys can do it for sure.”  Clements went on to say.

Joining Fly and Form will be JCR’s longtime partners RepairableVehicles.com and associate sponsors Elite Towing, The Circle Body Shop, Nine Line Apparel, Carolina Driveline and Tritec Motorsports. 

JCR PR

Speedway Digest Staff

