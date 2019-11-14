Will Rodgers, KELLY Benefit Strategies and Brandonbilt Motorsports Ready for Season Finale

Will Rodgers is set to make his fourth NASCAR Xfinity Series start of his career this weekend at Homestead Miami Speedway. The Maui, Hawaii native looks to improve on his average finish at The Ford Championship 300 race, which will determine the 2019 NASCAR Xfinity Series Championship team and driver.

“I’m thrilled to be back behind the wheel of the No. 86 KELLY Benefit Strategies Chevrolet at Homestead Miami Speedway this weekend. With this race being only my fourth career start in the NASCAR Xfinity Series with Brandonbilt Motorsports, my goal is to stay on the lead lap and finish decent on the 1.5-mile oval. I know the BMS team has my back, from Doug Randolph calling the shots to the pit crew working their magic. Sporting the KELLY colors and brand again at the season finale means so much to me,” said Rodgers.

“We are excited to once again support Will Rodgers as he races in Saturday’s Xfinity Series Ford Ecoboost 300,” said John Kelly, President of KELLY Benefit Strategies. “He represents our brand well—his dedication to the sport and to delivering a first-class performance directly aligns with our commitment to our clients.” Kelly added, “Racing has become a unifying connection among our employees, and we are all pulling for Will this weekend.”

Veteran Crew Chief Doug Randolph will be on the box once again as KELLY Benefit Strategies is joined by WIX Filters, Safety-Kleen and Chevrolet.

Brandonbilt Motorsports PR