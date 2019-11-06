Riley Herbst to Pilot No. 18 Toyota Supra Beginning with the 2020 Xfinity Series Season

Joe Gibbs Racing (JGR) announces today that Riley Herbst will make the move to fulltime Xfinity Series driver in 2020 competing in the No. 18 Toyota Supra. Herbst will also contend for the 2020 Rookie of the Year honors.

Herbst made his NASCAR Xfinity Series debut at Iowa Speedway on June 17, 2018 and finished with a strong seventh-place finish. Herbst has eight races under his belt in 2019 earning three top-10 finishes and has one more opportunity to secure his first win this season when he climbs in the No. 18 Supra at ISM Raceway on November 9, 2019 before turning his attention to the 2020 season.

“I’m very excited to compete full time next season in the Xfinity Series in the iconic No. 18,” said Herbst. “I’ve enjoyed the transition to the Xfinity car this season, learned a ton and look forward to continuing to learn next season and improve each and every week. I’m eager to get started and have Monster Energy back with me and can’t wait for Daytona.”

Monster Energy, ORCA Coolers, and Terrible’s will continue their relationship with Herbst and move to the Xfinity Series with him in 2020.

“Monster Energy is super pumped to continue with Riley,” said Mitch Covington, VP of Sports Marketing Monster Energy. “He has been a Monster man his whole life and we are really proud of him. We are looking forward to a great career with Riley and excited to be with the Gibbs stable in Xfinity.”

The Las Vegas, Nevada native started his career at Joe Gibbs Racing in 2017 as part of the driver development program and competing in the ARCA Series. In his first season with JGR, Herbst missed the season opener at Daytona International Speedway due to his 18th birthday falling a few days after the race, but competed in the remaining 19 races where he scored one win, six top-five finishes and 10 top-10 finishes. Continuing to compete in the ARCA Series, Herbst has made a total of 47 starts in the series earning one win, 16 top-five finishes, 30 top-10 finishes and has led 310 laps. Herbst has also competed in a limited number of Camping World Truck Series races for Kyle Busch Motorsports (KBM) throughout the 2018 and 2019 season. Prior to joining JGR’s driver development program, Herbst competed full time in the NASCAR K&N West Series in 2016 and a limited number of races in 2017 garnering 16 starts with a career-best finish of third on four different occasions.

“Riley (Herbst) has been a part of Joe Gibbs Racing for three years through the ARCA program and now the Xfinity Series,” said Steve DeSouza, Executive Vice President of Xfinity Series and Development for Joe Gibbs Racing. “Each week Riley shows improvement and growth, whether it is in the Xfinity Series Supra, the ARCA Series Camry or even the Toyota Tundra’s at KBM. Riley continues to work hard on gaining experience and becoming more comfortable behind the wheel and I think next year will be no different as he competes full time for Rookie of the Year, race wins, and the Xfinity Series championship.”

Crew chief for the No. 18 Toyota Supra will be announced at a later date.

JGR PR